6,6,6,6,4,6: Ryan Burl smashes 34 runs in an over during ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20I, watch video

ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20I: Ryan Burl scores 34 runs in an over

The third T20I between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh promised to be an enticing affair with the series level at 1-1. During the series decider, Ryan Burl decided to produce something memorable which would be associated with Zimbabwe cricket down the years.

Burl smashed 34 runs in an over against Bangladeshi spinner Nasum Ahmed to etch his name in the history books. It was absolute carnage from Burl which helped his side score 156/8 in their respective 20 overs.

Zimbabwe would go on to win the match by 10 runs, and surely it was Ryan Burl's sensational hitting which got his side to a fight-worthy total and helped them seal a memorable T20I series win over the Bangla Tigers.

A video of Ryan Burl's insane 34 -run over is now going viral on social media.

Watch:

