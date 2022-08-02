Search icon
6,6,6,6,4,6: Ryan Burl smashes 34 runs in an over during ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20I, watch video

Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl smashed 34 runs off Nasum Ahmed's over during Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I on Tuesday. Watch the video of his insane hitting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

The third T20I between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh promised to be an enticing affair with the series level at 1-1. During the series decider, Ryan Burl decided to produce something memorable which would be associated with Zimbabwe cricket down the years. 

Burl smashed 34 runs in an over against Bangladeshi spinner Nasum Ahmed to etch his name in the history books. It was absolute carnage from Burl which helped his side score 156/8 in their respective 20 overs. 

Zimbabwe would go on to win the match by 10 runs, and surely it was Ryan Burl's sensational hitting which got his side to a fight-worthy total and helped them seal a memorable T20I series win over the Bangla Tigers. 

A video of Ryan Burl's insane 34 -run over is now going viral on social media. 

Watch:

More to follow..

