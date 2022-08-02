Asia Cup 2022 schedule: India to face Pakistan on August 28, check full fixtures here

Schedule of Asia Cup 2022 released: India to face Pakistan on 28th August

The schedule for Asia Cup 2022 was released by Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Tuesday, with Rohit Sharma's Team India facing Pakistan in their first game. The match between India and Pakistan will take place on 28th August, while the final of the Asia Cup will be played on 11th September.

Sri Lanka were the original hosts for this year's Asia Cup, however, due to the ongoing turmoil in the island nation, the Asia Cup was shifted to UAE recently. However Sri Lanka had retained the rights as hosts, and thus they will play in the tournament opener against Afghanistan on August 27, in Dubai.

All the matches of the Asia Cup 2022 will take place at 7:30 PM IST. After the opening game of group B, Team India will open their account in group A against their arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

