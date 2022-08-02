Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Asia Cup 2022 schedule: India to face Pakistan on August 28, check full fixtures here

The schedule for Asia Cup 2022 was released by Asian Cricket Council on Tuesday, with Rohit Sharma's team India facing Pakistan in their first game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Asia Cup 2022 schedule: India to face Pakistan on August 28, check full fixtures here
Schedule of Asia Cup 2022 released: India to face Pakistan on 28th August

The schedule for Asia Cup 2022 was released by Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Tuesday, with Rohit Sharma's Team India facing Pakistan in their first game. The match between India and Pakistan will take place on 28th August, while the final of the Asia Cup will be played on 11th September. 

Sri Lanka were the original hosts for this year's Asia Cup, however, due to the ongoing turmoil in the island nation, the Asia Cup was shifted to UAE recently. However Sri Lanka had retained the rights as hosts, and thus they will play in the tournament opener against Afghanistan on August 27, in Dubai. 

All the matches of the Asia Cup 2022 will take place at 7:30 PM IST. After the opening game of group B, Team India will open their account in group A against their arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. 

READ| IND vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in St Kitts

More to follow...

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Monkeypox in India: First suspected case of virus reported in Rajasthan, patient admitted to Jaipur hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.