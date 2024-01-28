Twitter
Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after WI beat AUS by 8 runs, ENG stun IND in Hyderabad

India's defeat in the first Test resulted in them slipping to fifth place in the World Test Championship points table.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 06:39 PM IST

England achieved a remarkable victory in the first test, defeating India by 28 runs. This win will be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of Test cricket, as England staged a stunning comeback. Opting to bat first, England struggled against the Indian spinners and were dismissed for a mere 246. In response, India displayed a strong batting performance, posting a healthy score of 436 and taking a lead of 190 runs.

However, England displayed immense determination and resilience in the second innings. Led by Ollie Pope's magnificent knock of 196, they set a daunting target of 231 runs for India. The pitch proved to be challenging for batting, and England's spinners exploited it to their advantage, causing havoc in the Indian batting lineup. Tom Hartley emerged as the star bowler for England in the second innings, claiming a remarkable seven-wicket haul, ultimately bowling out India for 202 in their pursuit of 231.

Unfortunately, India's defeat in the first Test resulted in them slipping to fifth place in the World Test Championship points table. Australia currently holds the top position with a percentage of 55, having secured six wins, three defeats, and one draw in ten matches. Australia, however, suffered an eight-run loss to West Indies earlier in the day.

On the other hand, India holds a percentage of 43.33, with two wins, two defeats, and one draw in five games. They are preceded by South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, each with a percentage of 50. It is worth noting that India also suffered a defeat to South Africa in their previous series.

Here is the updated 2023-2025 World Test Championship points table

