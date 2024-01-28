IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope, Tom Hartley shine as England beat India by 28 runs, lead 5 match series 1-0

Tom Hartley scalped seven wickets as England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test on Sunday.

Despite a strong start in their pursuit of 231 runs on Day 4, India suffered a sudden collapse, losing several wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and KS Bharat attempted to stabilize the innings but were unable to hold their ground. Hartley claimed seven wickets, while Joe Root and Jack Leach each took one. This triumph gives England a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against India.

Earlier in the day, Ollie Pope displayed an exceptional performance, scoring an impressive 196 runs for England, providing them with a commanding lead of 230 runs. Among the Indian bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah stood out, taking four wickets.