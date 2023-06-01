WTC 2023 final: Date, time, squad, when and where to watch - All you need to know

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

File Photo

The highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final is set to take place at The Oval in London from June 7, 2023. This summit clash will be a five-day Test match, running from June 7th to June 11th. The match will feature two of the world's top cricket teams, India and Australia, who are currently ranked first and second in the ICC Test Teams Rankings, respectively.

Australia secured the top spot in the standings leading up to the World Test Championship final with an impressive 66.67% and 152 points. India followed closely behind, finishing in second place with 58.8% and 127 points. This exciting outcome has set the stage for an epic showdown between these two formidable teams.

This is the second successive WTC final for Team India after the 2019-21 cycle where the Men in Blue had lost to New Zealand.

Check out all the details here:

When is the IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023?

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2021-2023 is scheduled to be played from June 7-11.

Where is the IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 scheduled to happen?

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2021-2023 will be played at the Oval in London.

At what time will the IND vs AUS WTC Final begin?

The first ball of the IND vs AUS WTC Final will be bowled at 03:00 pm (IST). Toss is slated at 02:30 pm (IST).

Where to watch WTC Final 2023 Final LIVE on TV?

Fans can watch the IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Live on Television on the Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming Details

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar App and Website.

WTC Final 2023: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

How and where to buy tickets for the WTC final 2023?

Fans can buy tickets for the World Test Championship final from ICC's official website or click on the links below:

https://tickets.worldtestchampionship.com/content?lang=en

https://www.p1travel.com/organizer/icc-world-test-championship/

