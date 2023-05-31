Venkatesh Prasad's dance on Raveena Tandon's Tip Tip Barsa Paani goes viral, watch video (insta/Venkatesh Prasad)

During the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 28, former India player Venkatesh Prasad was in the commentary box. He was doing his job, but rain disrupted the match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the cricket fans including Prasad were eagerly waiting for the match to start.

And during this time, he had little fun inside the commentary box. The break allowed Prasad to show the fans his funny side. The veteran was part of the Kannad commentatory panel. He danced to Raveena Tandon's popular song Tip Tip Barsa Paani, comparing the rain during the match.

He also posted the video of him grooving to the song on his Instagram account. The video was widely viewed on social media. Netizens were also surprised to see his dance move. A user wrote, "The guy who barely celebrated on field while taking test wickets is in commentary box and singing on a rained out Finals." Check out the video here:

