WPL 2024 may follow multi-city format; Mumbai, Bengaluru front-runners: Reports

The upcoming second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is expected to adopt a multi-city format, taking inspiration from the successful Indian Premier League (IPL). Matches are likely to be held in both Mumbai and Bengaluru. In the inaugural WPL, all matches were played between March 4 and 26 at the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium.

"The final decision (about venues) might come on December 9 (the day of the WPL auction) but it is highly likely that this year it (WPL) will follow the multi-city format with Mumbai and Bengaluru being the front-runners at this moment," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The WPL was received well by the fans in the opening year, and it is the right time to take it to different cities. Bengaluru always has a good audience for women's cricket, and it has now grown because of the RCB women's team."

Officials from the Mumbai and Karnataka cricket associations have also expressed their willingness to host the matches, should they be given the opportunity.

Smriti Mandhana, the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore women's team, has also shown support for the multi-city format of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

"It would be great to have WPL in multi-city format. That might be the next step and I am sure people right here would look into it and make it happen. As an RCB fan, I would love to play in Chinnaswamy where people are chanting 'RCB, RCB' and just to be in that environment," Mandhana had said during the recent RCB Innovation Lab's Leaders Meet India.

"That is something which is one step ahead for us that it (multi-city format) can reach to places where women's cricket hasn't reached and to get a new audience going into women's cricket," Mandhana added.

(With PTI inputs)

