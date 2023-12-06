IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I: Shafali Verma's fifty in vain as England beat India by 38 runs, take 1-0 lead

INDW vs ENGW, 1st T20I: England beat India by 38 runs

England delivered a masterful all-around performance to secure a resounding 38-run victory over India. After being put in to bat, opener Danielle Wyatt showcased her brilliance with a commanding knock of 75 runs, while Nat Sciver-Brunt provided excellent support with a well-crafted 77. Together, they formed a formidable partnership of 138 runs off just 87 balls for the crucial third wicket.

Despite a challenging start, where Renuka Thakur Singh claimed two early wickets, England managed to recover and build a formidable total. Amy Jones also contributed with a quick-fire 23 runs off just 9 balls.

In response, India struggled to find their rhythm and were eventually restricted to a total of 159 for six. England's Sophie Ecclestone proved to be a formidable force, claiming three crucial wickets and conceding just 15 runs. Shafali Verma emerged as India's top scorer, displaying her talent with a commendable 52 runs off 42 balls.

READ| Watch: Sreesanth sledges Gautam Gambhir after being smashed for boundaries in Legends League Cricket