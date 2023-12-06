Headlines

'He wanted to become the PM but...': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha's big revelation

IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I: Shafali Verma's fifty in vain as England beat India by 38 runs, take 1-0 lead

Gemini: Google launches its 'most capable' multimodal AI model in three sizes

IPL 2024 auction: Irfan Pathan picks this player as ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans

Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'He wanted to become the PM but...': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha's big revelation

IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I: Shafali Verma's fifty in vain as England beat India by 38 runs, take 1-0 lead

IPL 2024 auction: Irfan Pathan picks this player as ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans

Bowlers with hat-trick in IPL history

7 natural ways to lower cholesterol without medication

Best WWE pay-per-views of 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

India's most successful film family has 4 superstars, 5 studios, net worth Rs 6000 crore; not Kapoors, Akkinenis, Khans

Meet India's richest child actor with net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, nobody knows her 'real age'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I: Shafali Verma's fifty in vain as England beat India by 38 runs, take 1-0 lead

INDW vs ENGW, 1st T20I: England beat India by 38 runs

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England delivered a masterful all-around performance to secure a resounding 38-run victory over India. After being put in to bat, opener Danielle Wyatt showcased her brilliance with a commanding knock of 75 runs, while Nat Sciver-Brunt provided excellent support with a well-crafted 77. Together, they formed a formidable partnership of 138 runs off just 87 balls for the crucial third wicket. 

Despite a challenging start, where Renuka Thakur Singh claimed two early wickets, England managed to recover and build a formidable total. Amy Jones also contributed with a quick-fire 23 runs off just 9 balls.

In response, India struggled to find their rhythm and were eventually restricted to a total of 159 for six. England's Sophie Ecclestone proved to be a formidable force, claiming three crucial wickets and conceding just 15 runs. Shafali Verma emerged as India's top scorer, displaying her talent with a commendable 52 runs off 42 balls.

READ| Watch: Sreesanth sledges Gautam Gambhir after being smashed for boundaries in Legends League Cricket

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya step into the World of GTA 6, pictures break internet

Buy trendy cardigans at Rs 439, get flat 63% off exclusively on Amazon

Sukhdev Singh Murder: Protests in MP against killing of Karni Sena chief; groups call for state bandh on Dec 7

This actor once begged Yash Chopra for role in Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Parampara, later refused to act due to…

Opposition's INDIA block meeting to chalk out strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Dec 17: Lalu Prasad Yadav

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE