Watch: Sreesanth sledges Gautam Gambhir after being smashed for boundaries in Legends League Cricket

Headlines

Watch: KL Rahul sweats hard in gym ahead of India vs South Africa series

Sukhdev Singh Murder: Protests in MP against killing of Karni Sena chief; groups call for state bandh on Dec 7

Meet Indian woman who is featured on Forbes Most Powerful Women List, she once led Rs 41075 crore govt company

How to invest in Dubai real estate from India: The ultimate guide

Moon-Mars aspects in synastry: Have you found “The One”

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: KL Rahul sweats hard in gym ahead of India vs South Africa series

Meet Indian woman who is featured on Forbes Most Powerful Women List, she once led Rs 41075 crore govt company

How to invest in Dubai real estate from India: The ultimate guide

First photos of Tina Dabi after becoming mother, go viral

10 rare and unseen pics of Rinku Singh

6 biggest flop buys by RCB in IPL auction history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

India's most successful film family has 4 superstars, 5 studios, net worth Rs 6000 crore; not Kapoors, Akkinenis, Khans

Meet India's richest child actor with net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, nobody knows her 'real age'

Shah Rukh Khan slams troll calling Dunki s**t; doubting Jawan, Pathaan's box office success: 'Will tell my PR team...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Sreesanth sledges Gautam Gambhir after being smashed for boundaries in Legends League Cricket

Sreesanth did not hesitate to engage in a verbal altercation, attempting to provoke Gambhir and disrupt the retired opener's concentration.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A heated exchange erupted between former India pacer S Sreesanth and opener Gautam Gambhir during the Legends League Cricket eliminator in Surat on Wednesday (December 6).

Gambhir, who opened the innings for India Capitals in the T20 clash, displayed his prowess by smashing consecutive deliveries off Gujarat Giants seamer Sreesanth for a six and a four in the second over. In response, Sreesanth bowled a wide ball, prompting Gambhir to hit it straight to a fielder at short cover.

Renowned for his fiery temperament, Sreesanth did not hesitate to engage in a verbal altercation, attempting to provoke Gambhir and disrupt the retired opener's concentration. Gambhir, well-versed in such on-field confrontations throughout his illustrious playing career, momentarily appeared perplexed but swiftly regained his composure and continued with his batting.

By the end of the powerplay, Gautam Gambhir had scored 31 runs off 17 balls, contributing to his team's total of 60 runs without any loss. Unfortunately, his opening partner, Kirk Edwards, was dismissed for 26 runs in the seventh over by Sarabjit Ladda, after Gujarat Giants won the toss and chose to field first.

The winner of the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will advance to Qualifier 2, where they will compete against Manipal Tigers for a chance to secure a spot in the final against Urbanisers Hyderabad.

Legends League Cricket, a highly popular T20 tournament featuring six teams of retired players, showcases cricketing legends like Chris Gayle, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, and Tillakratne Dilshan in its second season. The tournament began on November 18 and will conclude on December 9 with an exciting summit clash.

READ| 'Captain sahab' Shubman Gill meets Rashid Khan ahead of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans react

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Will attack Indian Parliament on or before Dec...': Pannun threatens after foiled attempt to kill him

AAP leader Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha membership revoked

Cyclone Michaung: 8 people dead, subways, roads closed in Tamil Nadu; CM Stalin inspects relief camps in Chennai

Meet beauty pageant winner who wasn't a good student but cracked UPSC exam, became IAS officer with AIR...

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: Everything that went wrong for K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE