Watch: Sreesanth sledges Gautam Gambhir after being smashed for boundaries in Legends League Cricket

A heated exchange erupted between former India pacer S Sreesanth and opener Gautam Gambhir during the Legends League Cricket eliminator in Surat on Wednesday (December 6).

Gambhir, who opened the innings for India Capitals in the T20 clash, displayed his prowess by smashing consecutive deliveries off Gujarat Giants seamer Sreesanth for a six and a four in the second over. In response, Sreesanth bowled a wide ball, prompting Gambhir to hit it straight to a fielder at short cover.

Renowned for his fiery temperament, Sreesanth did not hesitate to engage in a verbal altercation, attempting to provoke Gambhir and disrupt the retired opener's concentration. Gambhir, well-versed in such on-field confrontations throughout his illustrious playing career, momentarily appeared perplexed but swiftly regained his composure and continued with his batting.

By the end of the powerplay, Gautam Gambhir had scored 31 runs off 17 balls, contributing to his team's total of 60 runs without any loss. Unfortunately, his opening partner, Kirk Edwards, was dismissed for 26 runs in the seventh over by Sarabjit Ladda, after Gujarat Giants won the toss and chose to field first.

The winner of the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will advance to Qualifier 2, where they will compete against Manipal Tigers for a chance to secure a spot in the final against Urbanisers Hyderabad.

Legends League Cricket, a highly popular T20 tournament featuring six teams of retired players, showcases cricketing legends like Chris Gayle, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, and Tillakratne Dilshan in its second season. The tournament began on November 18 and will conclude on December 9 with an exciting summit clash.

