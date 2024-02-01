Twitter
'Would be disrespectful but...': Ex India star's big take on Sarfaraz Khan ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Sarfaraz Khan has been granted his first-ever Test call-up for the second match of the series against England.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

After showcasing exceptional skills in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz Khan has been granted his first-ever Test call-up for the second match of the series against England. Although his position in the playing XI is not yet guaranteed, Sarfaraz has the potential to outshine fellow newcomer Rajat Patidar or even secure a spot alongside him. However, former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta remains skeptical about Sarfaraz's abilities, pointing out his lack of significant contributions in high-pressure matches, despite maintaining an impressive average of nearly 70 in First Class cricket.

"Credit to him that he has been in good form for the last two to three years. He scored runs recently against England A as well. He was performing consistently but there were two questions.

"The biggest question was in place of whom. We say very easily that this or that player should be there but only 11 can play and the squad can have only 15 or 16. Secondly, there was also this question and I have heard it from a few people that where are the runs in big matches," Dasgupta said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The former wicket-keeper does not believe that First-Class cricket possesses teams of sufficient quality to enable selectors to accurately assess a player's worthiness for national team selection.

"When people talk about first-class cricket, with all due respect, you have 37 teams. You are also playing against some very average teams. I shouldn't be saying this, it will be disrespectful to some of the teams, but the quality of runs is also important. I am not saying this against Sarfaraz."

Dasgupta also shared his perspective on the comparison between Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan, indicating that the former is more likely to receive opportunities due to the selectors recognizing greater potential in him compared to the latter.

"At times, the selectors and team management have to be convinced about you as a player and you as a talent. For example, Shubman Gill vs Sarfaraz Khan, do you think both of them will get the same number of chances?"

"No, they won't. It is very normal or natural because you see more potential in one. So you give chances based on potential. It becomes very important that the team management, selectors, and captain trust your potential, about what you can do," he asserted.

