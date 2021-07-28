SL vs IND: Will COVID-19 cases in Indian camp affect travel plans of Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw for England?

The COVID-19 virus has again hampered India's tour in Sri Lanka with the all-rounder Krunal Pandya testing positive, leading to the 2nd T20I match getting postponed. The clash, which was to take place on Tuesday, was abruptly halted and pushed back by a day.

Amid all this, one thing that has raised concerns is, that the developments in Sri Lanka may likely affect the travel plans of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav to England.

The duo were named as replacements for the upcoming Test series against England and both players are currently in Sri Lanka.

It is still unknown if they are among the eight close contacts of Krunal Pandya as identified by the medical staff.

Shaw and Surya are in isolation along with the whole squad and they will at least require to return COVID negative. The pair were speculated to reach England after the ongoing T20I series in Sri Lanka, but it remains to be seen if their arrival in England gets delayed further.

Krunal Pandya's eight close contacts not revealed:

While the news of Krunal Pandya getting tested positive is out, the names of the eight close contacts are not yet known. It has been understood that the isolation period of these people is not confirmed and it will depend on the COVID strain in question.

There are also no positive cases in the Sri Lankan camp as of now and they will be tested on Wednesday morning.

The Men in Blue have been staying in Taj Samudra and the hotel staff are also part of the bubble. Professor Arjuna de Silva, who is looking after SLC’s bubble protocols, told ESPNCricinfo that no one from the hotel staff has tested positive. He added that it is a mystery how Krunal contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, BCCI has confirmed that the remaining two T20Is will now be played back to back on July 28 and 29 depending on the COVID-19 test results of the Indian contingent.