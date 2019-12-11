Watch: Virat Kohli's epic reaction after smashing Kesrick Williams for a six during India-West Indies third T20I

The everlasting rivalry between Virat Kohli and Kesrick Williams one of the most entertaining thing during India's three-match T20I series against West Indies.

The Indian skipper in the first match in Hyderabad managed to shame an unbeaten knock of 94 runs where the pair first got into a heated argument and Kohli ended up celebrating with Williams' signature "notebook" celebrations.

However, the Windies pacer got his revenge during the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, when Virat ended up losing his wicket to Kesrick.

However, the bowler did not pull out his signature celebration but used the 'shush' to express his delight on the night.

During India's third T20I, Kohli again decided to take on the Windies pacer to settle the score.

Everyone watching the game had their wish fulfilled during the 16th over of the game. In the over, Williams went for just 3 runs as Virat failed to swing like he wanted to.

However, in the 18th over, both KL Rahul and Kohli smashed Kesrick for two sixes but the Indian skipper was absolutely amazed by his shot.

Even the official BCCI Instagram account shared a clip of Virat's reaction and captioned it, "Wohooooo - Look where I Hit that one".

The 31-year-old played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 29 delivers and helped India hoist a total of 240/3 from their 20 overs. Kohli's knock consists of four boundaries and seven maximums.

He also became the first Indian cricketer to hit 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game on home soil.

New Zealand's Colin Munro and Martin Guptill are the only two other batsmen who managed to reach the feat of 1,000 runs on their home turf in the past.