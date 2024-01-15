Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in 'hilarious banter' with Shivam Dube, video goes viral

Headlines

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

9 motivational quotes by 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey

7 healthy benefits of good sleep

8 ways to manage body aches in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Rohit Sharma Becomes Batter With Joint Second-most Ducks In T20Is | IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights

‘Why Did You Do This?’: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Confronted By Estranged Husband Over Son's Murder

Shocking! Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend's Child By Feeding Her Screws, Batteries

Meet actress who had superhit debut, then gave 14 flop films, quit acting, net worth is Rs 274 crore, is married to..

This 29-year-old actor beat Katrina, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu at box office, gave first hit of 2024, bigger than Pushpa, KGF

Biggest flop film of 2022, made for Rs 200 crore, earned just 90 crore, superstar cried after BO disaster

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in 'hilarious banter' with Shivam Dube, video goes viral

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma indulged in a playful banter with Shivam Dube, with the trio sharing a hearty laugh, highlighting the positive team dynamics in Indian camp.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 05:49 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following India's resounding six-wicket victory over Afghanistan at Indore's Holkar Stadium on January 14, the atmosphere within the Indian cricket team was filled with lightheartedness and camaraderie. In a notable post-match moment, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma engaged in a playful exchange with Shivam Dube, resulting in infectious laughter. The video of this delightful banter has quickly gone viral, shedding light on the positive team dynamics as the T20 World Cup year unfolds.

Shivam Dube's inclusion in India's T20I squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 raised eyebrows, but his recent performances have silenced critics. Demonstrating his skills, Dube delivered two unbeaten half-centuries and made significant contributions with the ball in the first two matches of the series against Afghanistan.

In the Indore game, Dube's explosive 63 off just 32 balls, featuring five fours and four sixes, played a pivotal role in India's comfortable victory with six wickets and 26 balls to spare. Post-match, Dube expressed satisfaction with Captain Rohit Sharma's appreciation for his contributions. His partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, producing 92 runs for the third wicket, played a crucial role in India's triumph.

'The skipper is really happy with my performance; he told me well played. We (Yashasvi Jaiswal) both are stroke players, we know our game. My role was to take on the spinners, but our plan was to both attack and finish the game early. There wasn't any target in mind, but we should have finished the game earlier,' shared Dube after the match.

Dube further reflected on his growth, stating, 'There are many things that I have worked on, apart from skill it is about how mentally you prepare for the T20 game. How to handle pressure, and deciding which bowlers to take on. It isn't important to hit every ball'.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress gave hits with Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, later left films after 7 back-to-back flops, she's now...

Viral video: Gorilla's terrifying proximity to jungle-exploring tourists stuns internet, watch

Prabhas' massy look impresses fans in first look poster of Maruthi's The Raja Saab: 'Vintage darling is back'

2 Indian students found dead in US, had moved there just 2 weeks ago

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on rumours of dating mystery man: 'A man and a woman walking together...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE