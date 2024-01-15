Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in 'hilarious banter' with Shivam Dube, video goes viral

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma indulged in a playful banter with Shivam Dube, with the trio sharing a hearty laugh, highlighting the positive team dynamics in Indian camp.

Following India's resounding six-wicket victory over Afghanistan at Indore's Holkar Stadium on January 14, the atmosphere within the Indian cricket team was filled with lightheartedness and camaraderie. In a notable post-match moment, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma engaged in a playful exchange with Shivam Dube, resulting in infectious laughter. The video of this delightful banter has quickly gone viral, shedding light on the positive team dynamics as the T20 World Cup year unfolds.

Shivam Dube's inclusion in India's T20I squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 raised eyebrows, but his recent performances have silenced critics. Demonstrating his skills, Dube delivered two unbeaten half-centuries and made significant contributions with the ball in the first two matches of the series against Afghanistan.

In the Indore game, Dube's explosive 63 off just 32 balls, featuring five fours and four sixes, played a pivotal role in India's comfortable victory with six wickets and 26 balls to spare. Post-match, Dube expressed satisfaction with Captain Rohit Sharma's appreciation for his contributions. His partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, producing 92 runs for the third wicket, played a crucial role in India's triumph.

'The skipper is really happy with my performance; he told me well played. We (Yashasvi Jaiswal) both are stroke players, we know our game. My role was to take on the spinners, but our plan was to both attack and finish the game early. There wasn't any target in mind, but we should have finished the game earlier,' shared Dube after the match.

Dube further reflected on his growth, stating, 'There are many things that I have worked on, apart from skill it is about how mentally you prepare for the T20 game. How to handle pressure, and deciding which bowlers to take on. It isn't important to hit every ball'.