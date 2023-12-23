Headlines

Watch: Unprepared Haris Rauf comes out to bat without pads during Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL game

Year Ender 2023: Be it nepotism, box office, or reviews, how star kids dominated all debates this year

Congress undergoes reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Sachin Pilot gets key role

Drone strikes ship with 20 Indians on board off Gujarat's coast, crew safe

'It's a different feeling....': Virat Kohli's 1st interview after 2023 World Cup final loss surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Unprepared Haris Rauf comes out to bat without pads during Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL game

Year Ender 2023: Be it nepotism, box office, or reviews, how star kids dominated all debates this year

'Not done yet': CM Siddaramaiah clarifies on removal of Hijab ban in Karnataka

AI imagines Bollywood superstars as fat

 8 healthy substitutes to wheat roti

9 animals that hibernate in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Year Ender 2023: Be it nepotism, box office, or reviews, how star kids dominated all debates this year

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Hrithik-Deepika's sizzling chemistry, Vishal-Shekhar's music from Fighter's song impress fans

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Unprepared Haris Rauf comes out to bat without pads during Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL game

As Rauf walked out to bat in the final over, he made the unconventional decision to skip wearing pads in Albury.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Melbourne Stars fast bowler Haris Rauf captured the attention of fans with a rather amusing act during the Big Bash League game against Sydney Thunder on Friday. As Rauf walked out to bat in the final over, he made the unconventional decision to skip wearing pads in Albury. This incident occurred during the first innings when Stars batter Mark Steketee was run out at the non-striker end on the penultimate ball.

With just one ball remaining, Rauf assumed he wouldn't have to face a delivery unless the Thunder bowler delivered a wide or no-ball. Initially, he walked out without a helmet and gloves, but he eventually changed his mind and put them on, except for his pads, as he prepared to face the final ball.

Unfortunately for Rauf, Daniel Sams claimed Liam Dawson as his final-ball victim, preventing Rauf from having the opportunity to face a delivery. Sams' impressive four-wicket haul allowed the Stars to reach a total of 172 within their allotted overs. However, the Thunder successfully chased down the target in 18.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Rauf bowled three overs but remained without a wicket.

Haris Rauf made the decision to withdraw from Pakistan's ongoing Test series against Australia, which did not sit well with chief selector Wahab Riaz. Riaz expressed his disappointment, stating that Rauf, as a centrally contracted player, should not have opted out of the squad. Despite efforts to persuade him to reconsider, Rauf stood firm in his decision.

However, despite the initial criticism from Riaz, Rauf was eventually granted the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the Big Bash League.

READ| 'It's a different feeling....': Virat Kohli's 1st interview after 2023 World Cup final loss surfaces

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood, earns Rs 3 crore per year, protects family worth Rs 6000 crore

Meet man who got fed up buying groceries offline, built Rs 56600 crore company, his net worth is...

Drone strikes ship with 20 Indians on board off Gujarat's coast, crew safe

Viral video: Teacher’s dance with her students to ‘Dum Dum’ impresses internet, watch

The Archies’ Santana Roach says negativity around film was demotivating but is happy with positive response | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE