Watch: Unprepared Haris Rauf comes out to bat without pads during Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL game

Melbourne Stars fast bowler Haris Rauf captured the attention of fans with a rather amusing act during the Big Bash League game against Sydney Thunder on Friday. As Rauf walked out to bat in the final over, he made the unconventional decision to skip wearing pads in Albury. This incident occurred during the first innings when Stars batter Mark Steketee was run out at the non-striker end on the penultimate ball.

With just one ball remaining, Rauf assumed he wouldn't have to face a delivery unless the Thunder bowler delivered a wide or no-ball. Initially, he walked out without a helmet and gloves, but he eventually changed his mind and put them on, except for his pads, as he prepared to face the final ball.

Unfortunately for Rauf, Daniel Sams claimed Liam Dawson as his final-ball victim, preventing Rauf from having the opportunity to face a delivery. Sams' impressive four-wicket haul allowed the Stars to reach a total of 172 within their allotted overs. However, the Thunder successfully chased down the target in 18.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Rauf bowled three overs but remained without a wicket.

Haris Rauf made the decision to withdraw from Pakistan's ongoing Test series against Australia, which did not sit well with chief selector Wahab Riaz. Riaz expressed his disappointment, stating that Rauf, as a centrally contracted player, should not have opted out of the squad. Despite efforts to persuade him to reconsider, Rauf stood firm in his decision.

However, despite the initial criticism from Riaz, Rauf was eventually granted the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the Big Bash League.

