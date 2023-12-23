'It's a different feeling....': Virat Kohli's 1st interview after 2023 World Cup final loss surfaces

Cricket fans eagerly await Virat Kohli's return to action after a month-long absence since India's World Cup final loss to Australia on November 19

India is preparing to face South Africa in a two-match Test series, commencing with a Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Despite never securing a Test series win in South Africa, Rohit Sharma's leadership aims to rewrite this historical record for the world's top-ranked Test team.

Cricket fans eagerly await Virat Kohli's return to action after a month-long absence since India's World Cup final loss to Australia on November 19. Kohli's absence during India's last tour to South Africa resulted in a closely contested series, with India winning the first Test but ultimately conceding the series 1-2, notably due to Kohli missing the second Test due to a back injury. With the bitter memories of the World Cup final still fresh, both Kohli and Team India, under the guidance of Rohit Sharma, are determined to make history by clinching the Test series.

In an interview with Star Sports, Virat Kohli emphasized the significance of Test cricket in his career and the immense satisfaction it brings.

“Test cricket to me is the foundation of the game. It's history. It's culture. It's heritage. It's everything. To come out on the other side at the end of four days, five days or whatever the test goes on, it's a different feeling from anything else that you experience. As an individual, as a team, the job satisfaction of having played a long innings for your team and making your team win a Test match is probably the most special for me,” Kohli said.

“I am a traditionalist you can say, so for me playing in whites, playing Test cricket is everything. That’s what I have grown up on. And I am really honoured that I have been able to play more than 100 Tests for my country and I managed to pursue my dreams of being a Test cricketer,” Virat Kohli concluded.

Just four days before India's crucial Test series against South Africa, Virat Kohli had to leave for his home in Mumbai due to a family emergency. However, it is expected that he will return to South Africa before the start of the first Test match between India and South Africa.

