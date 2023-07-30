Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

Broad, who will be remembered as the second-highest Test wicket-taker for England, holds an impressive record of over 600 wickets.

The Australian cricket team paid tribute to the departing England cricketer, Stuart Broad, by forming a guard of honor as he stepped onto the pitch for his final Test cricket appearance. This heartfelt gesture took place during the 5th Ashes Test at the Oval, following Broad's announcement of his retirement from professional cricket after the third day of the match.

Broad, who will be remembered as the second-highest Test wicket-taker for England, holds an impressive record of over 600 wickets, a feat only achieved by his fellow countryman, James Anderson. The 37-year-old achieved this remarkable milestone during the 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, when he dismissed Travis Head on the first day of the match.

Stuart Broad stepped onto the pitch to bat after Mark Wood's dismissal on day 3 at the Oval. He skillfully faced the Australian fast bowlers alongside James Anderson, demonstrating his resilience. Broad showcased his power by smashing Mitchell Starc's short-pitched delivery for a maximum over square leg. However, in the following over, off-spinner Todd Murphy claimed James Anderson's wicket, bringing an end to England's innings.

In an interview with Sky Sports after day 3, Broad expressed his unwavering love for the game, emphasizing its profound significance to him. He also expressed his delight in being a part of the ongoing series, describing it as a truly remarkable experience.

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have. I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have, it's been a wonderful series to be a part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top. This series feels like it has been the most wonderful and entertaining to be a part of. England versus Australia has always been the pinnacle for me."

In order for Australia to secure victory, they must embark on a historic pursuit of 384 runs at this venue.

