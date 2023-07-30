Headlines

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

This Indian film is highest grossing adult-rated movie, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after young fan gifts hand-made bracelet goes viral

Pawan Kalyan's fans arrested for allegedly damaging theatre screen in Andhra Pradesh

Viral video: Gorgeous Pakistani bride's spellbinding dance to Aaj Sajeya steals hearts, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

This Indian film is highest grossing adult-rated movie, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after young fan gifts hand-made bracelet goes viral

5 health benefits of eating green chilly

10 foods for gut health and digestion

Diabetes: 7 Indian desserts with low sugar content

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

This Indian film is highest grossing adult-rated movie, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

This SRK film was put on hold, released only after Darr, actor turned distributor himself; it's not Anjaam, Trimurti

Guns and Gulaabs: Makers introduce RajKummar Rao as Paana Tipu, drop new motion poster

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

Broad, who will be remembered as the second-highest Test wicket-taker for England, holds an impressive record of over 600 wickets.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Australian cricket team paid tribute to the departing England cricketer, Stuart Broad, by forming a guard of honor as he stepped onto the pitch for his final Test cricket appearance. This heartfelt gesture took place during the 5th Ashes Test at the Oval, following Broad's announcement of his retirement from professional cricket after the third day of the match.

Broad, who will be remembered as the second-highest Test wicket-taker for England, holds an impressive record of over 600 wickets, a feat only achieved by his fellow countryman, James Anderson. The 37-year-old achieved this remarkable milestone during the 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, when he dismissed Travis Head on the first day of the match.

Stuart Broad stepped onto the pitch to bat after Mark Wood's dismissal on day 3 at the Oval. He skillfully faced the Australian fast bowlers alongside James Anderson, demonstrating his resilience. Broad showcased his power by smashing Mitchell Starc's short-pitched delivery for a maximum over square leg. However, in the following over, off-spinner Todd Murphy claimed James Anderson's wicket, bringing an end to England's innings.

In an interview with Sky Sports after day 3, Broad expressed his unwavering love for the game, emphasizing its profound significance to him. He also expressed his delight in being a part of the ongoing series, describing it as a truly remarkable experience.

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have. I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have, it's been a wonderful series to be a part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top. This series feels like it has been the most wonderful and entertaining to be a part of. England versus Australia has always been the pinnacle for me."

In order for Australia to secure victory, they must embark on a historic pursuit of 384 runs at this venue.

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after young fan gifts hand-made bracelet goes viral

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ashok Pai, IIT graduate who is vice president of Rs 12.28 lakh crore company; know his pivotal role in TCS

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli turns waterboy for Team India as 12th man, viral video wins hearts

Isha Ambani-led Mukesh Ambani company to take on Tata firm, Nykaa with next move

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

MORE

MOST VIEWED

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE