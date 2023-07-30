Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after young fan gifts hand-made bracelet goes viral

The girl, accompanied by her family, had come to witness the second ODI match between India and West Indies.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

A heartwarming incident took place in Barbados, where a young girl's dream became a reality. On Saturday, the renowned cricketer Virat Kohli went out of his way to meet the girl in the stands. Not only did he graciously accept the bracelet she had made for him, but he also wore it proudly.

The girl, accompanied by her family, had come to witness the second ODI match between India and West Indies. Unfortunately, she missed the opportunity to see Kohli bat, as the former India captain was rested for the game. However, Kohli more than made up for it by showering his young fan with kindness. He graciously accepted her gift, offered an autograph, and even posed for pictures.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a heartwarming video capturing this special moment. In the video, not only Kohli but also skipper Rohit Sharma, who was also not part of the second ODI, can be seen interacting with the fans.

"It was really kind of him to come over because my daughter did make him a bracelet and it brings tears to my eyes that he was so down to earth to come over here and wear the bracelet and take pictures," the girl's father said.

It remains to be seen whether Kohli and Rohit will both be selected in the XI for the third and final ODI match of the series, scheduled to take place at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on August 1. This match will mark India's last ODI before heading to the Asia Cup in late August, followed by a three-match series in the 50-over format at home, just prior to the World Cup.

