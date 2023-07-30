Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal gives death stare to Ravindra Jadeja, latter reacts with unexpected gesture

During the first innings of the second ODI, Chahal created a memorable moment by engaging in a playful stare-down with Ravindra Jadeja.

Star Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is renowned for his comical antics off the pitch. Despite being a key player for India in the shortest format, Chahal's off-field behavior often overshadows his on-field performances. Currently engaged in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Chahal once again managed to capture everyone's attention.

During the first innings of the second ODI, Chahal created a memorable moment by engaging in a playful stare-down with Ravindra Jadeja. This incident occurred after a lighthearted exchange between the two players.

After a solid opening partnership of 90 runs, the Indian team suffered a sudden collapse, losing five wickets in just 23 deliveries. However, just as the fifth wicket fell, rain interrupted the game. In the midst of the disruption, Jadeja, the next batsman, accidentally dropped his batting gear. Seizing the opportunity, Chahal approached Jadeja and fixed him with an intense gaze. Jadeja, not one to back down, stared right back before bursting into laughter, creating a heartwarming moment between the two players.

After a disappointing performance with the bat in the first innings, the Indian team was dismissed for a mere 181 runs. With a reachable target in sight, the West Indies, as the hosts, aimed to deliver an outstanding batting performance during the run chase, and they certainly did not disappoint. Despite the top order's failure to make significant contributions, skipper Shai Hope and Keacy Carty's unbeaten knocks of 63 and 48 runs, respectively, allowed the Windies to effortlessly chase down the target.

Emerging victorious by six wickets, the West Indies have now leveled the series 1-1, setting the stage for an intense final ODI. Following their defeats in the two Tests, the hosts are determined to secure the 50-over series triumph before the five T20Is. The third ODI of the series is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 1, at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

