Watch: Rahul Dravid visits Camp Nou for Barcelona vs Atletico, praises Messi as 'The Best'

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is often called 'The Great Wall of Barcelona'. But there was another 'Wall' in attendance at Camp Nou when FC Barcelona took on Atletico Madrid.

The Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid visited Camp Nou and watched the match on Saturday. Dravid known as 'The Wall' for his solid batting technique is also a fan of football and Barca. He expressed his pleasure at being able to watch the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in actions.

Rahul Dravid praised Messi as a 'Genius' on the pitch and called him 'probably the best player to have ever played' the game of football. He expressed hope that Barcelona will keep the form going against Manchester United in the upcoming Champions League match.

Dravid was presented with his own Barcelona t-shirt too.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored twice in two minutes as Barcelona broke the resistance of 10-man Atletico Madrid to go 11 points clear of their La Liga title rivals in the match.

Diego Costa was sent off in the 28th minute at Camp Nou after insulting referee Gil Manzano but while Atletico held on for almost another hour, Suarez and Messi struck late to seal a pivotal 2-0 win.

The victory leaves Barca almost out of sight with seven games left to play and maintains momentum ahead of Wednesday's trip to Manchester United in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.