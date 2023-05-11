Watch: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva runs on to field to hug CSK skipper after victory against Delhi Capitals

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

On Wednesday, May 10, MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva shared a heartwarming moment after Chennai Super Kings' triumphant win over Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium. The Yellow Army secured their place in the second spot of the IPL 2023 points table with their seventh win out of 12 games, earning a total of 15 points. With just one more point needed to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, CSK still has two games left to play.

MS Dhoni, won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the team struggled to build partnerships, and Mitchell Marsh of the opposing team bowled exceptionally well, taking three wickets. As a result, the Yellow Army was reduced to 126/6 after Ambati Rayudu's dismissal.

Dhoni, being the experienced player that he is, decided to take matters into his own hands. He turned back the clock with a quick cameo of 20 runs off just 9 balls before being dismissed by Marsh.

When Delhi came out to chase the target of 168, they were met with fierce resistance from CSK's lethal bowling attack. Deepak Chahar picked up two wickets, while Matheesha Pathirana was the standout performer with three scalps.

Chennai successfully defended their total of 167, and after the match, Dhoni's daughter Ziva joined him on the ground. A heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media shows the little munchkin giving her father a tight hug after CSK's 27-run victory.

Watch:

Unfortunately for Delhi, their IPL 2023 campaign has come to a close. They have fallen short of the crucial 16-point mark required to secure a spot in the playoffs.

On the other hand, David Warner's team is currently at the bottom of the points table with only three games left to play. Even if they win all three, they can only reach a maximum of 14 points, which may not be enough to advance to the next round.

READ| Ravindra Jadeja likes controversial tweet related to MS Dhoni, sparks rumours of rift with IPL franchise