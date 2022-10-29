Watch: Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist meets Virat Kohli at Sydney, Shakes his hand with great excitement

Adam Gilchrist meeting Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli continues to attract new fans with his magical displays in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The star Indian batter played one of his finest T20I knocks against Pakistan to guide India to a crucial win in their Super 12 Group 2 first match. Then he continued that momentum against Netherlands in the last match with another unbeaten fifty.

A video has surfaced on social media in which Australia cricket team's legendary wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist can be seen shaking former India skipper Virat Kohli's hands in super excitement, and also said something which led to the duo burst into laughter.

The incident took place ahead of India vs Netherlands Super 12 T20 World Cup match in Sydney on Thursday. It seems that Kohli's recent knock against Pakistan, one of the finest T20 knocks by any batter across world, was probably the reason behind Gilchrist's excitement.

India jumped to the top of the Group 2 table after their big 56-run win over Netherlands in the last game. With four points from the opening two matches, India's chances to finish the Super 12 round in the top-two position are very high. Kohli is already leading the scoring charts for India with 144 runs from two matches at a strike rate of 148.45.

But India face a tough challenge in their next World Cup game in form of South Africa, who beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in their last game. Both India and South Africa clashed in three-match T20I series earlier this month which India won by 2-1 at home.