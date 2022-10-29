Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist meets Virat Kohli at Sydney, Shakes his hand with great excitement

Virat Kohli was greeted rather passionately by Australia great Adam Gilchrist, who seemingly congratulated Kohli on his performance against Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 06:50 AM IST

Watch: Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist meets Virat Kohli at Sydney, Shakes his hand with great excitement
Adam Gilchrist meeting Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli continues to attract new fans with his magical displays in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The star Indian batter played one of his finest T20I knocks against Pakistan to guide India to a crucial win in their Super 12 Group 2 first match. Then he continued that momentum against Netherlands in the last match with another unbeaten fifty.

READ: NZ vs SL T20 World Cup, Match 27: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report

A video has surfaced on social media in which Australia cricket team's legendary wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist can be seen shaking former India skipper Virat Kohli's hands in super excitement, and also said something which led to the duo burst into laughter.

The incident took place ahead of India vs Netherlands Super 12 T20 World Cup match in Sydney on Thursday. It seems that Kohli's recent knock against Pakistan, one of the finest T20 knocks by any batter across world, was probably the reason behind Gilchrist's excitement.

India jumped to the top of the Group 2 table after their big 56-run win over Netherlands in the last game. With four points from the opening two matches, India's chances to finish the Super 12 round in the top-two position are very high. Kohli is already leading the scoring charts for India with 144 runs from two matches at a strike rate of 148.45.

READ: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022, Match Preview: Head-to-head stats and records

But India face a tough challenge in their next World Cup game in form of South Africa, who beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in their last game. Both India and South Africa clashed in three-match T20I series earlier this month which India won by 2-1 at home. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Deepika Padukone drops mesmerising photos from Paris Fashion Week, husband Ranveer Singh reacts
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Malaika Arora birthday: 5 times the actress turned heads with her stunning photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Great Balls of Fire singer Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at 87
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.