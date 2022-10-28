Search icon
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022, Match Preview: Head-to-head stats and records

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka on October 29 in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place on October 29 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both sides will be vying for the two critical points on offer in the Group 1 clash.

With three points from two games, the Black Caps now lead Group 1's points table. Rain forced the cancellation of their previous encounter versus Afghanistan. 

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has two points from two games. They were defeated by Australia by seven wickets in their most recent encounter.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record

New Zealand leads the all-time rivalry versus Sri Lanka 10-8. The two teams have played 19 T20Is, one of which was canceled due to rain.

NZ vs SL head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka has a 3-1 head-to-head record against New Zealand in T20 World Cup matches. The Islanders defeated the Kiwis in 2007, 2009, and 2012, but were defeated in 2010.

Last 5 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka games in New Zealand

New Zealand have won four of their last five T20Is against Sri Lanka. 

  • NZ (179/7) beat SL (144) by 35 runs, Jan 11, 2019.
  • NZ (147/1) beat SL (142/8) by 9 wickets, Jan 10, 2016.
  • NZ (182/4) beat SL (179/9) by 4 runs, Jan 7, 2016.
  • NZ (116/5) beat SL (115) by 5 wickets, Dec 26, 2006.
  • SL (62/1) beat NZ (162/8) by 18 runs via D/L Method, Dec 22, 2006.

Last 5 NZ vs SL games in Sri Lanka

The head-to-head record between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the last five T20Is on Sri Lankan soil stands at 2-2. One of their last five T20Is ended with no result. 

  • SL (125/8) beat NZ (88) by 37 runs, Sep 6, 2019.
  • NZ (165/6) beat SL (161/9) by 4 wickets, Sep 3, 2019.
  • NZ (175/5) beat SL (174/4) by 5 wickets, Sep 1, 2019.
  • SL (143/2) beat NZ (142/7) by 8 wickets, Nov 21, 2013.
  • SL (6/0) vs. NZ (74/7) - No Result, Oct 30, 2012.

