Virat Kohli to miss third India vs England Test? Report says star batter is....

Twitter
Headlines

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares climb to all-time high, Rs 41860 crore added in one day, market cap nears...

IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar’s epic reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton in 2nd Test wins hearts online

Hero Heroine: Filming of Divyah Khosla Kumar's bilingual film commences in Hyderabad, makers release new poster

Delhi World Book Fair 2024: How to book tickets online, venue, timings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar’s epic reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton in 2nd Test wins hearts online

Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams Kiran Rao's comment on Kabir Singh promoting misogyny: 'Aamir Khan almost attempts rape in...'

Health benefits of eating walnuts in morning

Most runs by Indian batters on Day 1 of Test match

Home remedies for sore throat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams Kiran Rao's comment on Kabir Singh promoting misogyny: 'Aamir Khan almost attempts rape in...'

Hero Heroine: Filming of Divyah Khosla Kumar's bilingual film commences in Hyderabad, makers release new poster

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli to miss third India vs England Test? Report says star batter is....

The third Test match between India and England is scheduled to commence on February 15th.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 08:46 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian cricket team is currently grappling with an injury crisis for England Test series. Following their defeat in the first Test, it was revealed that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul would be absent for the second Test. Additionally, the participation of Mohammed Shami, who was sidelined due to injury in the first two Tests, remains uncertain. Amidst this turmoil, a report has surfaced questioning the availability of Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming third and fourth Tests.

Furthermore, the report sheds light on the situation of Virat Kohli, the star batter, who has withdrawn from the first two Tests.

"Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons," the BCCI said in a press release on January 22.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.

"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.

"The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series."

According to a report in Cricbuzz, it has been stated that Virat Kohli is currently absent from India, raising doubts about his participation in the final three Tests against England.

"This website, refraining from delving into the reasons for his absence, can reveal that the star batter is currently out of the country, leaving a question mark over his availability for the remaining matches," the report said.

The third Test match between India and England is scheduled to commence on February 15th.

READ| IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar’s epic reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton in 2nd Test wins hearts online

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Poonam Pandey's ex-husband Sam Bombay, accused of physical assault, he is...

'Rahul Gandhi’s car window pane smashed due to...': Congress clarifies after security lapse charge in Malda

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praises chess star R Praggnanandhaa in her interim Budget speech

Kangana Ranaut calls Poonam Pandey's death a catastrophe: 'Losing a young woman to..

Why Pursue an MS in Machine Learning: Uncovering the Benefits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE