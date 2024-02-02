Virat Kohli to miss third India vs England Test? Report says star batter is....

The third Test match between India and England is scheduled to commence on February 15th.

The Indian cricket team is currently grappling with an injury crisis for England Test series. Following their defeat in the first Test, it was revealed that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul would be absent for the second Test. Additionally, the participation of Mohammed Shami, who was sidelined due to injury in the first two Tests, remains uncertain. Amidst this turmoil, a report has surfaced questioning the availability of Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming third and fourth Tests.

Furthermore, the report sheds light on the situation of Virat Kohli, the star batter, who has withdrawn from the first two Tests.

"Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons," the BCCI said in a press release on January 22.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.

"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.

"The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series."

According to a report in Cricbuzz, it has been stated that Virat Kohli is currently absent from India, raising doubts about his participation in the final three Tests against England.

"This website, refraining from delving into the reasons for his absence, can reveal that the star batter is currently out of the country, leaving a question mark over his availability for the remaining matches," the report said.

The third Test match between India and England is scheduled to commence on February 15th.

READ| IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar’s epic reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton in 2nd Test wins hearts online