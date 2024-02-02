IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar’s epic reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ton in 2nd Test wins hearts online

Jaiswal also became the fourth Indian batter to score a hundred at both home and away before the age of 23. He now joins the likes of Sachin, Ravi Shastri, and Vinod Kambli in the elite list.

Indian star opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal’s scintillating century against England in the second Test in Vizag is receiving loads of attention and praise by cricket fans online, claiming him to be India’s next big thing.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar also extended his best wishes on X to Jaiswal who struck unbeaten 179 runs at Day 1 stumps. However, Sachin's golden reaction which just includes two words is winning hearts online.

“यशस्वी भव: (success),” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

After suffering a loss in the first Test of the five-match series in Hyderabad, Jaiswal's unbeaten 179 off 257 balls powered India to 336 for six on day one of the second Test against England on Friday. This was Jaiswal’s second Test hundred and as many fifties to his name in only his 10th Test innings.

Unlike in the series opener, Jaiswal made sure he converted his strong start into a big hundred but other Indian batters failed to make the most of batting friendly conditions.

Jaiswal, whose special effort comprised 17 boundaries and five sixes, had R Ashwin (5) by his side at stumps. The 22-year-old would be hoping to double it up when the play resumes on Day 2.

(With inputs from PTI)