Vinod Rai's MAJOR revelation, says I 'explained' Anil Kumble why he didn't continue as India coach

Vinod Rai has been making headlines ever since his new book 'Not Just A Nightwatchman: My Innings with BCCI', came out. The former chief of the Committee of Administrators (COA), which ruled Indian cricket board for quite some time, has made major revelations as he revealed how he explained Anil Kumble why he wasn't getting a contract extension during his tenure as India head coach.

In his book, Rai noted that there was no extension clause in Kumble's contract when he was handed the top job.

"I explained to him that even his earlier selection in 2016 had followed a process and that his one-year contract had no extension clause, we were bound to follow the process, even for his re-appointment. And that is exactly what was done," Vinod Rai wrote.

For the unversed, Kumble had been appointed India's head coach on a year's contract in June 2016, albeit the legendary spinner couldn't complete his one-year term due to an alleged rift between him and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, which saw Kumble's tenure being cut short.

Rai meanwhile observed that the two gentlemen maintained a dignified silence afterwards, despite their differences.

"It is indeed very prudent of captain Kohli to have maintained a dignified silence. Any utterance from him would have set off a fusillade of opinions. Kumble, on his part, too, kept to himself and did not go public on any issue that had transpired. That was the most mature and dignified manner of dealing with a situation which could have become unpleasant for all parties involved," wrote the veteran in his book.

"In my conversations with the captain and team management, it was conveyed that Kumble was too much of a disciplinarian and hence the team members were not too happy with him," claimed Vinod Rai in his book.

He further revealed, "I had spoken to Virat Kohli on the issue and he did mention that the younger members of the team felt intimidated by the way he worked with them."