Sachin Tendulkar's magic mantra for MI, Master Blaster's rare appearance at the ground

Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a torrid season so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They have lost all three of their matches and that's why Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar himself was present at the MCA Stadium in Pune to motivate his boys ahead of the all-important match between MI and RCB.

Sachin who had previously represented the Mumbai Indians between 2008 to 2013, was seen on the ground first time this season as he was seen giving the players a pep talk ahead of their fourth match in IPL 2022.

Rohit Sharma led Indians who are the most successful team in IPL history having won five titles have lost all three of their matches against Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar's presence might have definitely uplifted the morale of the Mumbai Indians players. Seeing the Master Blaster motivate MI's young guns, netizens also couldn't control their excitement as they were thrilled to see the legendary Indian batter don the mentor's hat.

Here's how netizens reacted to Sachin Tendulkar giving a pep talk to Mumbai Indians:

Talking about the match between MI vs RCB, Faf du Plessis won the toss and he chose to bowl first. Having been sent out to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got the Indians off to a fiery start as they scored 42 runs without any loss after five wickets.

While the five-time IPL champs are in tenth place on the league standings, RCB are in fifth place, having won two and lost one match in IPL 2022.