Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Noida news: Two killed as bus rams into boundary wall of residential society in Sector 118

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden found guilty of lying about drug use to buy gun

Kalki 2898 AD: Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati shower praise on trailer of Prabhas, Amitabh-starrer

Viral video: Rare two-headed snake in zoo shocks internet, watch

Who is Pravati Parida, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Noida news: Two killed as bus rams into boundary wall of residential society in Sector 118

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden found guilty of lying about drug use to buy gun

Kalki 2898 AD: Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati shower praise on trailer of Prabhas, Amitabh-starrer

Strength training vs Cardio exercises: Which is better for weight loss?

Powerful Hindu kings married who Mughal princesses

Best subject to crack UPSC exam

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Kalki 2898 AD: Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati shower praise on trailer of Prabhas, Amitabh-starrer

Salman Khan's first painting Unity 1 goes on sale soon, here's how you can buy it

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha breaks his silence on reports of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: 'I have...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Rare two-headed snake in zoo shocks internet, watch

A US zookeeper named Jay Brewer shared this fascinating video on Instagram that has grabbed massive attention from netizens.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 08:13 PM IST

Viral video: Rare two-headed snake in zoo shocks internet, watch
Image: jayprehistoricpets/ Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a rare sight, a US zookeeper showing a two-headed snake in a video has gone viral on social media. The US zookeeper named Jay Brewer shared this fascinating video on Instagram that has grabbed massive attention from netizens.

Other than watching a two-headed snake, the video also shows the reptile biting the zookeeper.

“TWO HEADED SNAKE BIT ME I thought dealing with one angry snake was enough but now I gotta deal with two of them One of these girls is definitely feistier then the other but looks like both of them decided that they should bit me,” the caption read.

Watch the viral video here:

Out of curiosity, netizens have raised several questions after watching the viral video.

A user by the name of Vedant has asked, “How long they survive???”

Another user commented, “How do they move?? How does 2 brains move one single body??? Lot of questions in my mind.”

Meanwhile, the rare glimpse of this two-headed reptile has garnered massive attention on social media with 21,155 users liking the post at present.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, son Anant at Rashtrapati Bhawan for Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Kartik Aaryan had nervous thoughts about devoting two years to Chandu Champion: 'I won’t be seen anywhere' | Exclusive

Kannada film star Darshan detained in murder case, questioned by police

What are the salaries of India’s Prime Minister, President, Vice-President? What perks and facilities do they get?

Who was Yuvraj Goyal? Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, cops suspect 'targeted killing'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement