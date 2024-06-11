Viral video: Rare two-headed snake in zoo shocks internet, watch

A US zookeeper named Jay Brewer shared this fascinating video on Instagram that has grabbed massive attention from netizens.

In a rare sight, a US zookeeper showing a two-headed snake in a video has gone viral on social media. The US zookeeper named Jay Brewer shared this fascinating video on Instagram that has grabbed massive attention from netizens.

Other than watching a two-headed snake, the video also shows the reptile biting the zookeeper.

“TWO HEADED SNAKE BIT ME I thought dealing with one angry snake was enough but now I gotta deal with two of them One of these girls is definitely feistier then the other but looks like both of them decided that they should bit me,” the caption read.

Watch the viral video here:

Out of curiosity, netizens have raised several questions after watching the viral video.

A user by the name of Vedant has asked, “How long they survive???”

Another user commented, “How do they move?? How does 2 brains move one single body??? Lot of questions in my mind.”

Meanwhile, the rare glimpse of this two-headed reptile has garnered massive attention on social media with 21,155 users liking the post at present.

