India's highest grossing film made Rs 3650 cr, sold more tickets than RRR, Jawan combined; not Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali

NEET UG 2024 row: 'Grace marks cancelled for 1,563 students, retest on June 23,' Centre to SC

India's highest paid composer charges Rs 10 crore per film, is only 33; not Rahman, Pritam, Keeravani, Vishal-Shekhar

Kangana Ranaut says working in film industry is easier than politics, calls it 'harsh life': 'Just like doctors...'

G7 Summit: PM Modi heads to Italy on first foreign visit in 3rd term, know what's in store for India

Border 2: Sunny Deol's Major Kuldeep Singh returns to complete unfulfilled promise in India's biggest war film

Sunny Deol is all set to return as Major Kuldeep Singh in India's biggest war film, Border 2.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 10:48 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Border 2: Sunny Deol's Major Kuldeep Singh returns to complete unfulfilled promise in India's biggest war film
Sunny Deol in Border
After impressing everyone with his performance in Gadar 2 and breaking several records at the box office, Sunny Deol shared a cryptic video yesterday making the internet go wild with speculations, now the actor has confirmed that he will return in one of India’s biggest War film of all time, Border 2. 

On Thursday, Sunny Deol, T-Series, and JP Films shared a post on social media welcoming Sunny Deol to Border 2 with the caption, “Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India's biggest war film, #Border2."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from sharing their excitement. One of the comments read, "Gadar 2 ke baad Border 2, deshbhakti at its peak." Another wrote, "can't wait for this epic." Another user commented, "This is gonna b lit." Another comment read, "we would love to see you again in Border 2." 

The first part starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, and Sudesh Berry. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala (1971). Made in rs 10 crore, Border, emerged to be a blockbuster collecting Rs 65.5 crore at the box office. It garnered critical acclaim for its story, execution, scale, showing off the battle, direction, screenplay, performances, and soundtrack. Now, the fans are excited to see Sunny Deol returning as Major Kuldeep Singh in the sequel. However, rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

Produced by T-Series and JP films and written by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of legendary director JP Dutta, Border 2 will be the biggest war film in India. According to rumours, the story is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year. 

Apart from this, Sunny Deol also has Lahore 1947 in the pipeline. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also stars Preity Zinta and is produced by Aamir Khan. The movie is currently under production and is scheduled to release next year. Last year, Sunny Deol made a successful comeback to big screens with Gadar 2 and created a stir at the box office. It will be interesting to see if he can again break box office records with Border 2

