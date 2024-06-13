Kerala University denies permission for Sunny Leone's dance at college event: Report

Kerala University's Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, refused permission for Sunny Leone's dance at a college event and directed the registrar to ensure the University does not include Leone's performance in its schedule.

Kerala University has refused to allow Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to dance at the University College of Engineering in Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram. The show, which has been cancelled, was planned for July 5.

Kerala University's Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, banned her performance and directed the registrar to ensure the University does not include Leone's performance in its schedule. He also mentioned that the student union will not be allowed to organise such events, either inside or outside the campus.

Sources told NDTV that the college union also failed to get prior approval from the university authorities to hold the program. The decision comes after the state government banned external DJ parties, music nights, and similar events on college campuses following a deadly stampede at a university in Cochin.

The decision was made following the state government's prohibition on external DJ parties, music nights, and similar events on college campuses, prompted by the tragic stampede at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) last year. Four students lost their lives and at least 64 others were injured during a music concert led by Nikhita Gandhi in an open-air auditorium on the campus.

Reports indicated that entry was limited to pass holders initially, but the situation worsened when it started raining. As people outside sought shelter, there was a rush into the auditorium, causing a stampede where some students slipped and fell.

The Kerala High Court concluded that the stampede during the annual technology festival was undoubtedly caused by 'some failure' and emphasized that such a tragic incident should never have occurred.

On the work front, Sunny Leone has starred in Bollywood movies Jism 2, Jackpot, Shootout at Wadala, and Ragini MMS 2. Recently, she began working in the Malayalam film industry and began shooting for a film in April.

