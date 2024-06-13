Avneet Kaur says Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is not ordinary comedy film: ‘People should get ready for…’ | Exclusive

Twitter
In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Avneet Kaur opened up about her upcoming movie Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 03:34 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur
After her performance in Tiku Weds Sheru, Avneet Kaur is all set to entertain the fans once again in her upcoming romantic comedy film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. The quirky title and the trailer of the film intrigued the netizens.

Avneet Kaur, who is playing the role of Ishika in the movie, will be seen sharing the screen with Sunny Singh for the first time. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Avneet opened up about what the film has to offer and her experience working with the comedy stars Rajpal Yadav and Ishrat R Khan, and her struggle to get the comedy timing right. 

Talking about what Luv Ka Arrange Marriage is all about, Avneet Kaur said, "The film is offering all the good stuff. People are going to enjoy it and they should get ready for all the twists and turns. It’s not just an ordinary comedy film, it is a family comedy as well, people can sit together and laugh. Also, I think it’s been a while since good comedy has come in theatres, so that’s what we are offering and I just hope people will be entertained." 

Talking about working with comedy stars Rajpal Yadav and Supriya Pathak, Avneet Kaur admitted to facing the challenge of keeping up with comedy timing and said, "I think yes, there is no shame in hiding that. I was nervous but at the same time so excited about working with the cast. The nervousness was there but when I started to gel with them, I understood they were so kind and sweet. There wasn’t a moment when I felt uncomfortable or not myself. The whole cast was so supportive." 

She added, "Especially the comic timings with these actors, sometimes it is so difficult to get into their improvisation field because honestly, you don’t know when things are going to change and they are going to improvise. Especially Rajpal sir, and Ishrat sir, there so crazy when they are doing all this comedy. I just tried to go along with it and I had fun the whole way." 

Helmed by Ishrat R. Khan, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Vimal Lahoti, under the banner of Bhanushali Studios and Thinkink Picturez. The romantic comedy-drama stars Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur in lead roles, alongside Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14 and will be clashing with Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion.

