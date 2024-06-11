Twitter
Education

UGC says Indian universities can offer admission twice a year starting from...

The UGC had already agreed to allow biennial admissions under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modalities during its 571st commission, convening on July 25, 2023.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) that provide regular mode programmes will be permitted to enrol students twice a year by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The revised judgement states that starting with the next academic year, admissions can be given in either January/February or July/August.

Higher education institutions that provide courses in conventional physical form or online/ODL mode may be able to offer admissions twice a year. 
 
Although it is not required, HEIs who wish to expand their student body and provide new courses in developing fields now have the option to do so. For admissions to open twice a year, the schools must modify their policies accordingly.
 
The UGC had already agreed to allow biennial admissions under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online modalities during its 571st commission, convening on July 25, 2023. According to current UGC regulations, higher education institutions can only enrol students for one academic session each year, which begins in July or August. 

An "Academic session" lasts for a full year, starting in July or August. For this reason, Indian HEIs adhere to the academic calendar, which starts in July–August and concludes in May–June.
 
Enrollment has increased significantly since UGC allowed online and open-distance learning (ODL) modalities to have two-cycle admissions annually. 19,73,056 students were enrolled in ODL and online courses as of July 2022, and 4,28,854 more students registered in these programmes as of January 2023. According to these statistics, allowing for a second academic session each year has facilitated the enrollment of almost half a million students in degree programmes without requiring them to wait a full academic year.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar addressed the announcement and said, "If Indian universities can offer admission twice a year, it will benefit many students. Such as those who missed admission to a university in the July/August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues, or personal reasons. Biannual university admissions will help students maintain motivation since they do not have to wait one full year to be admitted if they miss admission in the current cycle."

He further added, "With biannual admissions in place, Industries can also do their campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities for the graduates. Biannual admissions will also enable the HEIs to plan their resource distribution, such as faculty, labs, classrooms and support services, more efficiently, resulting in a better functional flow within the university."

