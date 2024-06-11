Mirzapur 3 teaser: 'Ghayal sher' Pankaj Tripathi returns in beclaim territory from 'sawa sher’ Ali Fazal, release date

The teaser of Mirzapur 3 hinted fans will see the same intense and violent action in the series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aly Fazal.

On Tuesday, Mirzapur fans were left thrilled after the makers announced season 3 of the much-awaited series. Prime Video released the teaser for Mirzapur Season 3 and announced the release of the show starring Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal.

The teaser hinted fans that they will see the same intense and violent action that the series is known for. It also features 'battle of the jungle,' explaining that it's not just about the lion, but also the wild cats, cheetahs, foxes, hyenas, and crocodiles fighting for survival. In the end, it's all about the survival of the jungle.

The teaser gives a sneak peek of various characters portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and Sheeba Chaddha. For fans curious about Munna Bhaiya's return, Divyendu addressed this in a Humans of Bombay episode earlier this year.

Divyenndu confirmed that Munna Tripathi remains dead, and won't appear in the third season of Mirzapur. He said, "I am not part of season 3 guys. I know it's a heartbreak...I love those conspiracy theories, they were legit. But on Humans of Bombay, I shall declare that I am not part of Mirzapur Season 3.”

In the crime drama series, Divyendu played the role of gangster Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna aka Phoolchand Tripathi. Pankaj Tripathi essayed the role of his father in the show. Munna locks horns with Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit after he kills the latter's wife (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar) and younger brother (played by Vikrant Massey).

