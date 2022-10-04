'Temba Bavuma is the weakest link': RP Singh's critical assessment of South African skipper

Temba Bavuma is yet to open his account against India in the ongoing series

After Team India defeated South Africa by 16 runs in the 2nd T20I in Guwahati to clinch the three-match series, former India pacer RP Singh did not mince his words as he claimed that the Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma is the 'weakest link' in the opposition ranks.

While David Miller's century did help the visitors get close to the huge 237-run total, they could only muster up 221/3 in their respective 20 overs. Bavuma has struggled with the bat since returning from his injury and has so far failed to open his account in India.

In the first T20I, he fell on a duck, and in the second match the Proteas skipper played out a maiden over before being dismissed for a seven-ball duck.

READ| 'Well played, I'm sorry': David Miller reveals Quinton De Kock's apology after defeat in 2nd T20I

Naturally, questions have begun to arise with Bavuma's shaky displays an area of concern for the South African side with the T20 World Cup approaching fast.

Speaking after India's win in Guwahati, RP Singh gave a critical assessment of the opposition ranks.

"Everyone probably knows that their captain Temba Bavuma is the weakest link in their team. Even Riley Rossouw wasn't able to get any runs. Had these two played well, South Africa would have got a better start," said Singh.

READ| IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Indore Holkar stadium pitch, weather report for India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

"It is important to capitalize on the powerplay as it then becomes a bit easier to reach the target," added the former India international.

After the 3rd T20I later in the day, the visitors will play 3 ODIs against India, after which they will fly to Australia directly for the World Cup. Bavuma must get his act in order if South Africa are to win the World Cup.