Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Temba Bavuma is the weakest link': RP Singh's critical assessment of South African skipper

Former India pacer RP Singh has claimed that Temba Bavuma is the weakest link in the Proteas team as the skipper continues to struggle with the bat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

'Temba Bavuma is the weakest link': RP Singh's critical assessment of South African skipper
Temba Bavuma is yet to open his account against India in the ongoing series

After Team India defeated South Africa by 16 runs in the 2nd T20I in Guwahati to clinch the three-match series, former India pacer RP Singh did not mince his words as he claimed that the Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma is the 'weakest link' in the opposition ranks. 

While David Miller's century did help the visitors get close to the huge 237-run total, they could only muster up 221/3 in their respective 20 overs. Bavuma has struggled with the bat since returning from his injury and has so far failed to open his account in India. 

In the first T20I, he fell on a duck, and in the second match the Proteas skipper played out a maiden over before being dismissed for a seven-ball duck. 

READ| 'Well played, I'm sorry': David Miller reveals Quinton De Kock's apology after defeat in 2nd T20I

Naturally, questions have begun to arise with Bavuma's shaky displays an area of concern for the South African side with the T20 World Cup approaching fast. 

Speaking after India's win in Guwahati, RP Singh gave a critical assessment of the opposition ranks. 

"Everyone probably knows that their captain Temba Bavuma is the weakest link in their team. Even Riley Rossouw wasn't able to get any runs. Had these two played well, South Africa would have got a better start," said Singh. 

READ| IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Indore Holkar stadium pitch, weather report for India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

"It is important to capitalize on the powerplay as it then becomes a bit easier to reach the target," added the former India international. 

After the 3rd T20I later in the day, the visitors will play 3 ODIs against India, after which they will fly to Australia directly for the World Cup. Bavuma must get his act in order if South Africa are to win the World Cup. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Step inside Liger star Vijay Deverakonda's luxurious Hyderabad home with spacious living room, sprawling garden and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 471 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.