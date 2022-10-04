'Well played, I'm sorry': David Miller reveals Quinton De Kock's apology after defeat in 2nd T20I

David Miller reveals Quinton De Kock's apology

Team India defeated South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I in Guwahati to bag the three-match series. It was the first time the Men in Blue had defeated the Proteas at home in a T20I series. Despite David Miller's valiant century, Temba Bavuma's side ultimately fell agonisingly short of the required target.

Speaking after the match, Miller revealed that Quinton de Kock apologised to him for not turning up in a must-win contest and the wicketkeeper-batsman also congratulated his compatriot for a sensational inning.

Miller smashed unbeaten 106, with eight fours and seven maximums, at a mind-boggling strike rate of 225.53.

"Quinton obviously struggled upfront but he managed to bat through and give us a chance. He is a capable batter of hitting fours and sixes, so it was just about getting in," said Miller after the match.

He continued, "As you saw, we were just 16 runs short. He (De Kock) walked up to me (after the game) and said ‘Well played, I’m sorry’. It was a great wicket, and India put us under pressure from the start."

The loss will hurt them little, said Miller, saying Australia had also struggled badly in 2021 but eventually they became the world champions. Australia had entered the World Cup after five back-to-back series defeats in the format.

"There're a lot of stories in the past with one being Australia not doing too well before the World Cup, and then they end up winning the World Cup. So I don't think it's too much to worry about," Miller told reporters at the post-match interaction.

"We've built up a really good squad over the last year and a half. We get on really well with each other. We've linked in nicely, great partnerships. We've won a lot of series last year. To have lost the series tonight was obviously very disappointing, but in the past we've really competed well and at least we can walk away with our heads held high, but it is still disappointing losing the series," he added further.

With agency inputs