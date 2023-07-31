Headlines

India squad for Ireland T20Is announced, Jasprit Bumrah returns as Captain

Cricket

India squad for Ireland T20Is announced, Jasprit Bumrah returns as Captain

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the vice-captain of the side.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

BCCI on Monday announced the Team India squad for the T20Is series against Ireland. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned from a long injury layoff. He will lead the Indian team in the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin. The three-match series is scheduled to be held from August 18 to 23.

Bumrah, who underwent surgery in New Zealand for a back injury, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy for a while now, and the pace spearhead had recently bowled his full quota of 10 overs against visiting Mumbai side here at the Alur grounds.

The selectors have also included Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna in the squad. The right-arm quick last played for India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in August last year before undergoing a surgery for stress fracture. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the vice-captain of the side.

India squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

(With inputs from PTI)

