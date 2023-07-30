IPL 2024 to be played outside India due to Lok Sabha elections? Here's what we know

The BCCI had to partially relocate the IPL in 2014 and completely move it out of India in 2009 due to the general elections.

There may be a significant change in the schedule for IPL 2024. The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin on June 4, leaving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a limited timeframe to conduct the Indian Premier League. However, the Lok Sabha Elections further complicate matters. As a result, it is likely that IPL 2024 will commence on March 22 and conclude on May 19. Nevertheless, due to the General Elections taking place in May in different phases, it is probable that the BCCI will have to relocate the matches outside of India.

In the previous edition of IPL, the tournament began on March 31 and concluded with the final on May 29. However, with these two significant events, the BCCI will not only be unable to extend the duration but may also be compelled to shorten it by 2-3 days. IPL 2023 had a 58-day timeframe, but considering the International Cricket Council's requirement of a minimum two-week break, the BCCI will have to ensure that the final takes place on May 19, which falls on a Sunday.

“Yes, we are aware of the complexities involved in the next IPL. We have the England series and then General Elections as well as World Cup in June. But it’s too early to even plan anything. We are all focused on successfully conducting the World Cup in October. Any decision will be made only in December-January,” a BCCI official told InsideSport.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has allocated the March-May window for the Indian Premier League (IPL), leaving no room for rescheduling. Consequently, once the India vs England Test series concludes on March 11, the players will transition to the IPL. Additionally, India is scheduled to play against Sri Lanka before the T20 World Cup, leaving very little time for other activities.

Moreover, the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in May-June will impose further constraints on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In 2019, the BCCI successfully managed to work around the General Election dates, ensuring that the entire tournament took place in India. However, due to security and police protection concerns, the BCCI had to partially relocate the IPL in 2014 and completely move it out of India in 2009. It is possible that the Indian board may encounter a similar situation this time around.

“It’s not the first time that IPL and election dates will clash. We had IPL in 2014 in India entirely. So, I don’t see any reason why it has to be moved out. But if it does, we will cross the bridge when it’s time. It’s too early. We will try to keep the tournament in India and have a window for players to rest before T20 WC,” the official added.

If the BCCI is unable to host the entire tournament in India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could serve as a potential venue for some matches. Additionally, another significant decision could involve relocating the playoffs stage or the second half of the tournament to the West Indies or the United States. This move would be advantageous as the T20 World Cup 2024 will be co-hosted by the US and the West Indies, providing players with an excellent opportunity to adapt to the conditions and time zone differences.

However, the latter option appears highly unlikely during the course of the tournament. Not only would it increase operational costs for all franchises and the BCCI, but it would also pose challenges for broadcasters due to the time zone differences.

