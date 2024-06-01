Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet JEE Main topper with AIR 4, plans to pursue BTech from IIT Bombay, he is from...

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Violence breaks out in West Bengal, EVMs thrown in pond during final phase of voting

Payal Kapadia issues first statement after Cannes win, says government needs to...

Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight with 172 passengers on board receives bomb threat mid-air, makes emergency landing

Virat Kohli diet plan: A look at foods that star India cricketer eats to stay fit; rice dishes, lentils and...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet JEE Main topper with AIR 4, plans to pursue BTech from IIT Bombay, he is from...

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Busted! Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Hatched Plot To Attack Salman Khan, Ordered AK-47, M-16 From Pakistan

India's 8 most significant contributions to astronomy

8 animals that endure blistering heat

Stunning images of deep space captured by NASA's Hubble Space telescope

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Busted! Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Hatched Plot To Attack Salman Khan, Ordered AK-47, M-16 From Pakistan

Poll Violence Breaks Out In West Bengal, Crude Bombs Hurled, Angry Mob Throws Reserve EVM Into Water

Payal Kapadia issues first statement after Cannes win, says government needs to...

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, never did acting, runs big business, father was millionaire, her husband is..

Watch: Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’ performance lights up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Payal Kapadia issues first statement after Cannes win, says government needs to...

Payal Kapadia issues first statement after Cannes win wherein she emphasised on the need to support more independent filmmakers in India.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 02:10 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Payal Kapadia issues first statement after Cannes win, says government needs to...
Payal Kapadia issues first statement after Cannes win
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Recently, Payal Kapadia created history by becoming the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award for "All We Imagine as Light". The filmmaker has now issued a statement  on Facebook wherein she urged the Indian government to support independent filmmakers more by helping them with funds.

Payal Kapadia talked about the need to support more independent filmmakers and said, "People at Cannes asked me why it is taking 30 years for a film to be selected. While I did ask the selection committee this question, we should also ask ourselves this as well. Why can we not support more independent filmmakers? One of the reasons I was able to make this film is because of the French Public funding system and I would like to take a moment to talk about this system. In France, a small tax is levied on each and every ticket sale of a film as well as a tax levied on TV channels. From this the CNC fund is created that allows independent producers and directors to apply for funding." 

She further added the need for such similar system like France India that can help fund the independent filmmakers and wrote, "In our country, charging audiences a tax would be rather unfair. However, a tax on the profits made on blockbuster films can surely help in funding an independent film fund. If such a system was made in our country with an autonomous body to run the fund, it would only encourage more and more independent filmmaking. For a democracy to thrive, voices need to remain independent from big studios that are run by rich industrialists."

In her statement, Payal Kapadia also citied Kerala Government's example and wrote, "Recently, the Kerala government has started such a fund that supports female filmmaker’s as well as filmmaker’s from under-represented castes. I think this is the need of the hour. I know that a lot of well meaning individuals in the film industry have started their own production houses. But they only support filmmakers they know. There should be some autonomous system with representation that could give opportunities to filmmakers even if they know no one in the film industry. Governments too should not be the producers but only facilitate funding. Independent producers should be able to apply to them."

Payal further thanked the Kerala film industry for the support and wrote, "I’m thankful to people in the Kerala film industry. So many well established actors and producers were very supportive to our team though I’m an outsider to this industry. They did not think that they were stars and were willing to meet me, and give me time. I am very grateful to them. In Kerala, even distributors and exhibitors are open to show more art house films. Audiences are open to watch different kinds of movies. We live in a country where we are lucky to have so many cinemas. We should accept that many different kinds of films can exist together."

Concluding her statement, Payal Kapadia urged the Indian governement to work towards a more equal society and wrote, "As the election results are around the corner, I can only say that whoever comes into power must work towards a more equal society where every individual has the right to our country’s resources and that they are not limited to the hands of a few. The resources are also non material, like cultural capital, like education and access to the arts. As citizens of he country it is our responsibility to hold every government accountable for this."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Katy Perry charging this unbelievable amount to perform at..

RudraM-II missile proves efficacy in DRDO evaluation

Meet son of labourer, who bought goat for Rs 150 after selling wood, then bought cow, now owns Rs 3000 crore company...

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

Mr & Mrs Mahi review: Janhvi, Rajkummar's earnest performances can't save film that doesn't really get cricket or women

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement