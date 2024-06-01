Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: NDA projected to win 23-25 of 28 seats

Karnataka Lok Sabha Exit Poll Result 2024: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Karnataka were held in two phases on April 26 and May 7, with 28 seats, in which 5 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes. This time, Karnataka recorded the state’s highest-ever voter turnout for a general election at 69.9% compared to the last two elections in 2019 and 2014.

The BJP+ is NDA projected to win 23-25 of 28 seats, according to India Today-Axis My India.