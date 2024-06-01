Heeramandi's Jayati Bhatia comments on Sharmin Segal's performance: 'She needs to work harder now'

Actress Jayati Bhatia, who played the role of Phatto Bi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, commented on Sharmin Segal's performance and criticism that followed her after the series' release. Ever since, Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar released online, Sharmin has been singled out for her one-tone performance.

In an interview with ABP Entertainment Live, Jayati stated that it's a crucial phase in Sharmin's career, and she will improve further to prove herself. Jayati further reasoned that Sharmin approached her character Alamzeb with a 'less is more' philosophy. She said, "It is about the approach an actor takes. Some actors believe in the 'less is more' philosophy, thinking that doing more might be too overwhelming."

Bhatia said that her character was all over the place. Manisha's character (Mallikajaan) represents a strong persona with a grey shade. Sonakshi's Fareedan is portrayed as a firecracker. Whereas, Aditi Rao Hydari (Bibbojaan) showcases inner strength. Jayati explained further, "So, there are so many characters, how do you make your presence felt? What approach will you take? So, maybe this was the approach that she (Sharmin) thought she could take, that less is more.”

However, Jayati said that Sharmin has to take criticism positively and will have to improve her work, "In the next work that she does, she cannot rely on (the same acting style). She has to move forward from this and show people while remaining true to the story… She has to work harder now. She’s our darling, but as someone who trained her for her first film, I am very protective and fond of her. As a teacher, I can say that she needs to put the criticism aside and focus on her craft going forward." Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also stars Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, and Farida Jalal in key roles.

