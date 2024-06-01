Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and live streaming

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Neha Kakkar's Balenciaga, internet loves it

Heeramandi's Jayati Bhatia comments on Sharmin Segal's performance: 'She needs to work harder now'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Will Modi-Nitish-led NDA repeat 2019 performance?

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

Early signs, symptoms of Schizophrenia

8 animals that endure blistering heat

10 low-glycemic index foods to manage insulin levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

Heeramandi's Jayati Bhatia comments on Sharmin Segal's performance: 'She needs to work harder now'

Made in Rs 60 lakh, this cult horror film was inspired by director's real ghost encounter, actress disappeared, earned..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Heeramandi's Jayati Bhatia comments on Sharmin Segal's performance: 'She needs to work harder now'

Actress Jayati Bhatia, who played the role of Phatto Bi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, commented on Sharmin Segal's performance and criticism that followed her after the series' release. Ever since, Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar released online, Sharmin has been singled out for her one-tone performance. 

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 05:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Heeramandi's Jayati Bhatia comments on Sharmin Segal's performance: 'She needs to work harder now'
Jayati Bhatia-Sharmin Segal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Jayati Bhatia, who played the role of Phatto Bi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, commented on Sharmin Segal's performance and criticism that followed her after the series' release. Ever since, Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar released online, Sharmin has been singled out for her one-tone performance. 

In an interview with ABP Entertainment Live, Jayati stated that it's a crucial phase in Sharmin's career, and she will improve further to prove herself. Jayati further reasoned that Sharmin approached her character Alamzeb with a 'less is more' philosophy. She said, "It is about the approach an actor takes. Some actors believe in the 'less is more' philosophy, thinking that doing more might be too overwhelming." 

Bhatia said that her character was all over the place. Manisha's character (Mallikajaan) represents a strong persona with a grey shade. Sonakshi's Fareedan is portrayed as a firecracker. Whereas, Aditi Rao Hydari (Bibbojaan) showcases inner strength. Jayati explained further, "So, there are so many characters, how do you make your presence felt? What approach will you take? So, maybe this was the approach that she (Sharmin) thought she could take, that less is more.” 

However, Jayati said that Sharmin has to take criticism positively and will have to improve her work, "In the next work that she does, she cannot rely on (the same acting style). She has to move forward from this and show people while remaining true to the story… She has to work harder now. She’s our darling, but as someone who trained her for her first film, I am very protective and fond of her. As a teacher, I can say that she needs to put the criticism aside and focus on her craft going forward." Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also stars Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, and Farida Jalal in key roles. 

Read: Made in Rs 60 lakh, this cult horror film was inspired by director's real ghost encounter, actress disappeared, earned..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkot Fire Incident: Town planning officer, three other govt officials arrested

Meet Indian-origin man, an IIT-Delhi alumnus, who will take over this bankrupt company, he is…

Indian chess legend Praggnanandhaa beats world number one Magnus Carlsen, he is now…

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Know the date, theme, history and significance

England pacer banned from all forms for three months for betting on cricket

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement