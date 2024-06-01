Twitter
Delhi ncr

False temperature reading of 52.9°C in Delhi due to error in sensor: IMD

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified on Saturday that the high temperature might have resulted from a sensor error, and IMD scientists are investigating the issue.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 07:02 PM IST

False temperature reading of 52.9°C in Delhi due to error in sensor: IMD
On May 29, Mungeshpur in Delhi reportedly witnessed a record-breaking temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius, sparking significant concern over the intense heatwave in the national capital. However, three days later, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that this reading was due to a "sensor malfunction."

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified on Saturday that the high temperature might have resulted from a sensor error, and IMD scientists are investigating the issue. Taking to X, Minister Rijiju stated, "On May 29, 2024, Mungeshpur's AWS reported a temperature of 52.9°C. Our Indian Meteorological Department team quickly investigated and found a 3°C sensor error. Corrective measures are now in place." He added, "Thanks to our brilliant scientists for their relentless dedication as together, we're making sure you get the most accurate weather information."

It's notable that on the same day, no other observatory in Delhi recorded temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius. On May 30, private weather agency Skymet reported that the base observatory at Safdarjung, representative of Delhi's weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8°C on May 29. This was the highest temperature recorded in the last 79 years and about 6 degrees Celsius above the normal for this time of year. Skymet also noted that this was the highest temperature in the last two decades. The highest-ever temperature for May in Delhi was 47.2 degrees Celsius, recorded on May 29, 1944.

Amidst the intense heatwave affecting states and Union Territories in northwest and Central India over the past two weeks, the IMD predicted that these extreme heat conditions would continue until May 31, with a decline expected after June 1. On Saturday, the national capital experienced light rainfall, providing some relief from the scorching heat.

 

 

 

 

