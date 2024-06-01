T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and live streaming

The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to kick off on June 1, with the USA hosting Canada in the opening match in Texas.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to kick off on June 1, with the USA hosting Canada in the opening match in Texas. In a somewhat unconventional move by the organizers, the cricket world will witness a grand opening ceremony before the second match of the tournament in Guyana, rather than the first. The curtain-raiser event is set to take place before the West Indies vs Papua New Guinea match at the T20 World Cup on June 2.

This marks the first time that a cricket World Cup, albeit partially, is being held on US soil. Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, who arrived in New York on Friday evening expressed his surprise at the opportunity to play cricket in the USA at this stage of his career.

"Honestly I never thought we would be playing cricket in any form in the states (USA), but now it's a reality," Kohli said in a video shared by US Consulate Mumbai on X (formerly Twitter).

#DYK, the upcoming T20 World Cup is the first major cricket tournament in the United States? Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli talks about why this is a historical moment for the sport, and his aspirations for its growing impact in the United States and across the world.… pic.twitter.com/KlzWmLYbbn — U.S. Consulate Mumbai (@USAndMumbai) May 31, 2024

"That tells you about the growing impact of the sport in the world and the United States is more than willing to accept the change and be probably the first ones on a global scale to accept it, in a way, with the World Cup," he said, before his departure from India to link up with his national team-mates in New York.

Describing it as an auspicious beginning, Kohli expressed optimism that the T20 World Cup in the Americas will catalyze a chain reaction, aligning with the ICC's objective of fostering and proliferating cricket in new territories.

"It's a great start. It's the ideal way to begin and it's going to have a huge impact. In starting off, a kind of a domino effect and I hope it carries on for a long period of time," he said.

India's campaign will commence on June 5, following the opening ceremony of the event on June 2.

2024 T20 WORLD CUP OPENING CEREMONY ON 2ND JUNE...!!! pic.twitter.com/ZPVCkw8kwi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 31, 2024

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony be held?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony will be held on June 02, at 6:00 PM IST (8:30 AM local time). While the match will begin at 8:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local time).

Who will perform at T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony?

Several DJs and singers from the Caribbean are set to perform at the ceremony. The list includes top names like David Rudder, Ravi B, Erphaan Alves, DJ Ana and Ultra.

How to watch the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India and its live streaming app, Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read| Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as Al-Nassr lose King's Cup final to Al Hilal