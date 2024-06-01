Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Will Modi-Nitish-led NDA repeat 2019 performance?

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and live streaming

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Neha Kakkar's Balenciaga, internet loves it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Will Modi-Nitish-led NDA repeat 2019 performance?

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

Early signs, symptoms of Schizophrenia

8 animals that endure blistering heat

10 low-glycemic index foods to manage insulin levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

Heeramandi's Jayati Bhatia comments on Sharmin Segal's performance: 'She needs to work harder now'

Made in Rs 60 lakh, this cult horror film was inspired by director's real ghost encounter, actress disappeared, earned..

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and live streaming

The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to kick off on June 1, with the USA hosting Canada in the opening match in Texas.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and live streaming
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to kick off on June 1, with the USA hosting Canada in the opening match in Texas. In a somewhat unconventional move by the organizers, the cricket world will witness a grand opening ceremony before the second match of the tournament in Guyana, rather than the first. The curtain-raiser event is set to take place before the West Indies vs Papua New Guinea match at the T20 World Cup on June 2.

This marks the first time that a cricket World Cup, albeit partially, is being held on US soil. Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, who arrived in New York on Friday evening expressed his surprise at the opportunity to play cricket in the USA at this stage of his career.

"Honestly I never thought we would be playing cricket in any form in the states (USA), but now it's a reality," Kohli said in a video shared by US Consulate Mumbai on X (formerly Twitter).

"That tells you about the growing impact of the sport in the world and the United States is more than willing to accept the change and be probably the first ones on a global scale to accept it, in a way, with the World Cup," he said, before his departure from India to link up with his national team-mates in New York.

Describing it as an auspicious beginning, Kohli expressed optimism that the T20 World Cup in the Americas will catalyze a chain reaction, aligning with the ICC's objective of fostering and proliferating cricket in new territories.

"It's a great start. It's the ideal way to begin and it's going to have a huge impact. In starting off, a kind of a domino effect and I hope it carries on for a long period of time," he said.

India's campaign will commence on June 5, following the opening ceremony of the event on June 2.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony be held?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony will be held on June 02, at 6:00 PM IST (8:30 AM local time). While the match will begin at 8:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local time).

Who will perform at T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony?

Several DJs and singers from the Caribbean are set to perform at the ceremony. The list includes top names like David Rudder, Ravi B, Erphaan Alves, DJ Ana and Ultra.

How to watch the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India and its live streaming app, Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read| Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as Al-Nassr lose King's Cup final to Al Hilal

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkot Fire Incident: Town planning officer, three other govt officials arrested

Meet Indian-origin man, an IIT-Delhi alumnus, who will take over this bankrupt company, he is…

Indian chess legend Praggnanandhaa beats world number one Magnus Carlsen, he is now…

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Know the date, theme, history and significance

England pacer banned from all forms for three months for betting on cricket

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement