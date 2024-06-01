Meet actor, who left B.Com for acting, worked as AD, editor; started with Rs 700 per month, then became OTT star with...

You know him as lovable Prahlad Pandey from Panchayat, read on to learn his struggle of two decades for stardom.

The third season of the popular series Panchayat has hit the right cord, and netizens are raving about the latest instalment of the comedy-drama series. The Jitendra Kumar-starrer has an ensemble cast, where members have stood out with their fine performances. However, one has received the most love, and he remains the audience favourite, Faisal Malik.

In Panchayat, Faisal plays Deputy Pradhan Prahlad Pandey aka Prahladcha, a friendly sidekick who becomes the grief-sickened father of a martyr. Faisal got his due from Panchayat, but the actor has been active in the industry for two decades.

When Faisal left his B.Com for Bollywood

Born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) to a middle-class family, Faisal was an average student and wasn't interested in studies. While studying for B.Com, he confessed to his father about going to Mumbai, to pursue his acting dream. His father supported his decision, and then he reached Mumbai, to start a new struggle.

Before films, Faisal worked as...

In 2004, a few months after arriving in Mumbai, he managed to secure a job as a promo editor at Sahara channel. There he met Kumud Shahi, and later they got married in 2011. Faisal has also worked as an assistant director, promo producer, reality show producer, and line producer. The first salary of Faisal Malik was Rs 700 per month.

Faisal Malik: The accidental actor

Faisal got his first big break on-screen with Gangs of Wasseypur II, however, it was his lucky break. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Faisal revealed that he was working in the production department, and the actor who was supposed to play the cop didn't turn up. Faisal said, "Anurag (Kashyap) said, ‘jaldi se kapda baldo else location will go. Actually, the actor had not turned up and we were shooting the scene with Pankaj Tripathi — the cut-finger shot. Then, I got 4-5 scenes." Faisal gained recognition with GOW, but it was Panchayat that gave him his long-pending dues. Faisal has also produced shows such as Smoke and Uninvited.

