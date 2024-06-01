Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement from all forms of cricket, pens emotional note

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Canada

False temperature reading of 52.9°C in Delhi due to error in sensor: IMD

Meet actor, who left B.Com for acting, worked as AD, editor; started with Rs 700 per month, then became OTT star with...

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: NDA projected to win 23-25 of 28 seats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement from all forms of cricket, pens emotional note

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Canada

False temperature reading of 52.9°C in Delhi due to error in sensor: IMD

8 benefits of eating black chickpeas (black chana) on empty stomach

Early signs, symptoms of Schizophrenia

8 animals that endure blistering heat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Meet actor, who left B.Com for acting, worked as AD, editor; started with Rs 700 per month, then became OTT star with...

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: An epic adventure for the whole family

Heeramandi's Jayati Bhatia comments on Sharmin Segal's performance: 'She needs to work harder now'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who left B.Com for acting, worked as AD, editor; started with Rs 700 per month, then became OTT star with...

You know him as lovable Prahlad Pandey from Panchayat, read on to learn his struggle of two decades for stardom.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 06:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actor, who left B.Com for acting, worked as AD, editor; started with Rs 700 per month, then became OTT star with...
Faisal Malik in Gangs of Wasseypur II
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The third season of the popular series Panchayat has hit the right cord, and netizens are raving about the latest instalment of the comedy-drama series. The Jitendra Kumar-starrer has an ensemble cast, where members have stood out with their fine performances. However, one has received the most love, and he remains the audience favourite, Faisal Malik. 

In Panchayat, Faisal plays Deputy Pradhan Prahlad Pandey aka Prahladcha, a friendly sidekick who becomes the grief-sickened father of a martyr. Faisal got his due from Panchayat, but the actor has been active in the industry for two decades. 

When Faisal left his B.Com for Bollywood

Born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) to a middle-class family, Faisal was an average student and wasn't interested in studies. While studying for B.Com, he confessed to his father about going to Mumbai, to pursue his acting dream. His father supported his decision, and then he reached Mumbai, to start a new struggle. 

Before films, Faisal worked as...

In 2004, a few months after arriving in Mumbai, he managed to secure a job as a promo editor at Sahara channel. There he met Kumud Shahi, and later they got married in 2011. Faisal has also worked as an assistant director, promo producer, reality show producer, and line producer. The first salary of Faisal Malik was Rs 700 per month. 

Faisal Malik: The accidental actor

Faisal got his first big break on-screen with Gangs of Wasseypur II, however, it was his lucky break. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Faisal revealed that he was working in the production department, and the actor who was supposed to play the cop didn't turn up. Faisal said, "Anurag (Kashyap) said, ‘jaldi se kapda baldo else location will go. Actually, the actor had not turned up and we were shooting the scene with Pankaj Tripathi — the cut-finger shot. Then, I got 4-5 scenes." Faisal gained recognition with GOW, but it was Panchayat that gave him his long-pending dues. Faisal has also produced shows such as Smoke and Uninvited. 

Read: Made in Rs 60 lakh, this cult horror film was inspired by director's real ghost encounter, actress disappeared, earned..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

At Hardik's wedding, this cricketer took on the role of performing Natasa Stankovic's kanyadaan

This actor left UPSC dreams for Bollywood, was launched by Amitabh, fought Shah Rukh, then disappeared for years, now...

Apple iOS 18, iPadOS 18, AI features and more to be unveiled at WWDC 2024, event to take place on…

Rs 50000 crore Rafale-M deal: India's strategic riposte to China's maritime expansion

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh warm-up match?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement