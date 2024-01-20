'Some said leave Hardik and pick....': Ex-India opener on potential selection dilemma for T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2024, set to start from 1 June, features a total of 55 matches spread across 9 venues.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra suggests that both Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya should be considered for India's T20 World Cup squad. Hardik, who has been out of action since injuring his ankle during an ODI World Cup match against New Zealand last year, is expected to make a comeback as the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. If he remains fit, he will undoubtedly be India's top choice as a seam-bowling all-rounder in the upcoming ICC event in the USA and the West Indies in June. However, in Hardik's absence, Dube has shown promise with significant contributions against Afghanistan.

The tall and versatile all-rounder, who made a triumphant return to the Indian team in the midst of last year, had spent a considerable amount of time on the sidelines, patiently waiting for his chance. Finally, in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, he was given the opportunity to showcase his skills, and he certainly made the most of it.

Dube displayed his prowess by smashing consecutive half-centuries in Mohali and Indore, while also making valuable contributions with the ball by taking a couple of wickets. His impressive tally of 124 runs throughout the series earned him the prestigious Player of the Series award.

Chopra mentioned that Dubes' exceptional ability to hit sixes reminded him of the renowned Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh.

"Shivam Dube's power is talking loudly. I felt he was sent slightly early in the third match. You could have sent either Sanju Samson or Rinku Singh ahead of him because he is not a grafter, he is an attacker. He reminds me of Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh). So you need to keep him slightly down the order," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The ex-batter went on to emphasize that both Hardik and Dube should be included in the T20 World Cup team.

"The way he hit sixes in the first two matches, the power was evident. Some people have even said to leave Hardik and pick Dube. I am saying keep both. Shivam Dube is a real contender based on these three matches. If he does well in the IPL, it will be the icing on the cake," the former India opener added.

Dube will be seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.

