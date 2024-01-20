Headlines

Sania Mirza's last post before Shoaib Malik's third marriage goes viral, check here

'Some said leave Hardik and pick....': Ex-India opener on potential selection dilemma for T20 World Cup

Meet topper who cracked UPSC exam to become IRS officer, quit after 14 years due to...

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

Meet IIM graduate, former Army officer, who worked with Salman Khan in Rs 900 crore film, he’s nephew of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sania Mirza's last post before Shoaib Malik's third marriage goes viral, check here

'Some said leave Hardik and pick....': Ex-India opener on potential selection dilemma for T20 World Cup

Meet topper who cracked UPSC exam to become IRS officer, quit after 14 years due to...

5 Japanese weight loss tips to burn fat easily

10 most expensive Indian films of 2024

Highest wicket-takers in India vs England Tests

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but this actress was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice opposite Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Some said leave Hardik and pick....': Ex-India opener on potential selection dilemma for T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2024, set to start from 1 June, features a total of 55 matches spread across 9 venues.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former India opener Aakash Chopra suggests that both Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya should be considered for India's T20 World Cup squad. Hardik, who has been out of action since injuring his ankle during an ODI World Cup match against New Zealand last year, is expected to make a comeback as the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. If he remains fit, he will undoubtedly be India's top choice as a seam-bowling all-rounder in the upcoming ICC event in the USA and the West Indies in June. However, in Hardik's absence, Dube has shown promise with significant contributions against Afghanistan.

The tall and versatile all-rounder, who made a triumphant return to the Indian team in the midst of last year, had spent a considerable amount of time on the sidelines, patiently waiting for his chance. Finally, in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, he was given the opportunity to showcase his skills, and he certainly made the most of it.

Dube displayed his prowess by smashing consecutive half-centuries in Mohali and Indore, while also making valuable contributions with the ball by taking a couple of wickets. His impressive tally of 124 runs throughout the series earned him the prestigious Player of the Series award.

Chopra mentioned that Dubes' exceptional ability to hit sixes reminded him of the renowned Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh.

"Shivam Dube's power is talking loudly. I felt he was sent slightly early in the third match. You could have sent either Sanju Samson or Rinku Singh ahead of him because he is not a grafter, he is an attacker. He reminds me of Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh). So you need to keep him slightly down the order," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The ex-batter went on to emphasize that both Hardik and Dube should be included in the T20 World Cup team.

"The way he hit sixes in the first two matches, the power was evident. Some people have even said to leave Hardik and pick Dube. I am saying keep both. Shivam Dube is a real contender based on these three matches. If he does well in the IPL, it will be the icing on the cake," the former India opener added.

Dube will be seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.

READ| 'He's got a big ego': England star pacer on battle with Virat Kohli ahead of Test series vs India

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says 'animal behaviour' in Bollywood breeds nepotism, slams award shows: 'They promote...'

Tanishaa Mukerji calls Animal pro-feminist film that 'endorses equality' and 'makes women understand their hypocrisy'

Meet investment banker with Rs 11630 crore net worth, great grandson of man who co-founded Rs 36949666 crore company

Ravichandran Ashwin receives invitation to attend Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

Meet IIT graduate who quit high paying job to become actor, took tuitions to make ends meet, now OTT star, earns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE