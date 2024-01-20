'He's got a big ego': England star pacer on battle with Virat Kohli ahead of Test series vs India

England's primary objective is to disrupt Virat Kohli's batting prowess and prevent him from unleashing his full potential on the field.

Ahead of the highly anticipated five-game series against India, Ollie Robinson, the talented fast bowler from England, has provided insights into their strategic approach to tackle the formidable Indian team. The opening Test is set to take place on Thursday, January 25, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Subsequently, the last four games will be hosted by Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamshala.

England is determined to devise meticulous plans and empower their bowlers to employ a diverse range of tactics. Their primary objective is to disrupt Virat Kohli's batting prowess and prevent him from unleashing his full potential on the field. Robinson has astutely observed Kohli's significant ego and anticipates his impressive performance in the upcoming series. Notably, the 30-year-old Englishman has successfully dismissed the flamboyant Indian batter three times during India's tour of England in 2021. With unwavering optimism, Robinson aims to replicate his past success and secure crucial wickets during the forthcoming tour.

"You always want to play against the best players, don't you? And you always want to get the best players out. Kohli is one of those. He's got a big ego and I think playing on that, especially in India, where he is going to want to dominate and score runs, playing on the fact we've had battles in the past, is exciting," Robinson told ESPNCricinfo.

"If I can have a big tour in India, then it should set me up for a while. If I do well, I can cement myself back in the team," the 30-year-old pacer added.

The upcoming series holds great importance for Rohit Sharma and his team, as they are up against a formidable challenge from Ben Stokes' men, known for their aggressive Bazball approach. Kohli, who has been in good form lately and has played crucial innings in the South Africa series despite challenging batting conditions, is expected to play a pivotal role for the hosts in the upcoming series. Kohli's outstanding performance has earned him a return to the top 10 rankings in Test cricket, currently holding the sixth position.

