Headlines

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

'Avoid tarnishing...': Sunil Gavaskar strongly reacts to ongoing Ishan Kishan controversy

Sania Mirza's father breaks silence on Shoaib Malik marrying Pakistani actress Sana Javed, says 'it was...'

Meet man, once treated Mother Teresa, net worth of Rs 16600 crore, one of India’s richest…

Main accused in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case arrested: Delhi Police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Meet man, once treated Mother Teresa, net worth of Rs 16600 crore, one of India’s richest…

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

9 expensive spices in the world

7 Vitamin D rich dry fruits to eat in winter

8 benefits of coconut water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Meet actress who played key role in TV serial Ramayan, worked with Amitabh, quit acting after marriage, she is now...

World's most expensive film ever, budget was more than Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Adipurush, Salaar, Pushpa, RRR combined

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Avoid tarnishing...': Sunil Gavaskar strongly reacts to ongoing Ishan Kishan controversy

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Ishan Kishan to be playing for India again soon. Ishan has not been picked in India's squad for the two Tests against England.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunil Gavaskar, a cricket legend, has recently addressed the controversy surrounding Ishan Kishan's absence from the Indian cricket team, suggesting that the wicketkeeper-batsman is set for a prompt return to the Test squad. Gavaskar's comments come in the wake of statements by Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid, emphasizing Kishan's participation in domestic cricket for selection.

However, it has emerged that Kishan did not communicate with the Jharkhand State Cricket Association regarding his involvement in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

As a result, Kishan was omitted from India's Test squad for the initial two matches against England, with KS Bharat, KL Rahul, and Dhruv Jurel named as wicketkeepers in the 16-member squad. In his Sportstar column, Gavaskar expressed uncertainty about Kishan's immediate availability for the Indian team. He also echoed Dravid's clarification on Kishan's exclusion from Afghanistan, addressing rumors of disciplinary issues.

Gavaskar wrote, 'It's early days, and one doesn't know when Ishan Kishan, who requested to go home from South Africa, will make himself available again. Rahul Dravid, the team's coach, has very clearly stated that he must play in the Ranji Trophy and demonstrate his form for selection.' Gavaskar emphasized Dravid's firm denial of rumors about Kishan's exclusion due to disciplinary reasons, hoping it would put an end to unwarranted speculation.

Kishan has been absent from the team since December 2023, when he made himself unavailable for the Test series against South Africa for personal reasons, as stated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Gavaskar criticized the media for tarnishing Kishan's reputation and spreading misinformation, expressing hope for his swift return. During Kishan's absence, KL Rahul took on wicket-keeping duties in the Test matches in South Africa.

Gavaskar emphasized the need for accurate reporting, stating, 'Players work very hard to play the game at whatever level, so it's incumbent on the media to get their facts right rather than speculate and spoil a young man's name. Kishan is a rare talent, and Indian cricket lovers should back him to come back to scoring and entertaining us sooner rather than later.'

Reports suggested team management dissatisfaction with Kishan's decision to visit Dubai instead of participating in the series, potentially influencing his exclusion from the T20I squad against Afghanistan. However, Dravid dismissed these reports, clarifying that there was no disciplinary action against Kishan, who had opted not to make himself available for selection for the series.

Dravid's statement aims to put an end to speculation, emphasizing the importance of accurate reporting and understanding players' personal choices in the high-pressure world of international cricket.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who started India's largest air charter company, has Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Shah Rukh Khan as clients

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

Indian Police Force public review: Netizens slam Rohit Shetty's show for 'horrible writing' with 'no emotional connect'

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Main Atal Hoon public review: Netizens hail Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, call film 'extraordinary biopic'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE