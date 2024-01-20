'Avoid tarnishing...': Sunil Gavaskar strongly reacts to ongoing Ishan Kishan controversy

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Ishan Kishan to be playing for India again soon. Ishan has not been picked in India's squad for the two Tests against England.

Sunil Gavaskar, a cricket legend, has recently addressed the controversy surrounding Ishan Kishan's absence from the Indian cricket team, suggesting that the wicketkeeper-batsman is set for a prompt return to the Test squad. Gavaskar's comments come in the wake of statements by Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid, emphasizing Kishan's participation in domestic cricket for selection.

However, it has emerged that Kishan did not communicate with the Jharkhand State Cricket Association regarding his involvement in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

As a result, Kishan was omitted from India's Test squad for the initial two matches against England, with KS Bharat, KL Rahul, and Dhruv Jurel named as wicketkeepers in the 16-member squad. In his Sportstar column, Gavaskar expressed uncertainty about Kishan's immediate availability for the Indian team. He also echoed Dravid's clarification on Kishan's exclusion from Afghanistan, addressing rumors of disciplinary issues.

Gavaskar wrote, 'It's early days, and one doesn't know when Ishan Kishan, who requested to go home from South Africa, will make himself available again. Rahul Dravid, the team's coach, has very clearly stated that he must play in the Ranji Trophy and demonstrate his form for selection.' Gavaskar emphasized Dravid's firm denial of rumors about Kishan's exclusion due to disciplinary reasons, hoping it would put an end to unwarranted speculation.

Kishan has been absent from the team since December 2023, when he made himself unavailable for the Test series against South Africa for personal reasons, as stated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Gavaskar criticized the media for tarnishing Kishan's reputation and spreading misinformation, expressing hope for his swift return. During Kishan's absence, KL Rahul took on wicket-keeping duties in the Test matches in South Africa.

Gavaskar emphasized the need for accurate reporting, stating, 'Players work very hard to play the game at whatever level, so it's incumbent on the media to get their facts right rather than speculate and spoil a young man's name. Kishan is a rare talent, and Indian cricket lovers should back him to come back to scoring and entertaining us sooner rather than later.'

Reports suggested team management dissatisfaction with Kishan's decision to visit Dubai instead of participating in the series, potentially influencing his exclusion from the T20I squad against Afghanistan. However, Dravid dismissed these reports, clarifying that there was no disciplinary action against Kishan, who had opted not to make himself available for selection for the series.

Dravid's statement aims to put an end to speculation, emphasizing the importance of accurate reporting and understanding players' personal choices in the high-pressure world of international cricket.