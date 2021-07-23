SL vs IND 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka still favourites despite debutant Chetan Sakariya's twin strikes

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who became a household name after the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for Rajasthan Royal made his debut in international cricket for Team India in the third ODI against Sri Lanka. Sakariya made an impact straight away as he took two wickets in two overs to help India stage a little comeback in the second innings as, despite his twin strikes, Sri Lanka were in cruise control of the game.

Sakariya bowling in his second spell dismissed the set Bhanuka Rajapaksa with the short ball plan. He could have him one ball earlier if not for a dropped catch by Nitish Rana that trickled into the boundary. But similar ball and a similar shot by Rajapaksa, but a little finer this time, more towards fine-leg and Krishnappa Gowtham ran towards his right to take a fantastic diving catch to dismiss.

However, he didn't take too long for his second wicket as he dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva for just 2 in his next over.

A slower ball into the surface, which zipped off after pitching and hit Dhananjaya's gloves and the ball ballooned up in the air and the bowler ran forward to take a simple catch and Sri Lanka were now 151/3.

Opening batsman Avishka Fernando brought up his half-century after playing two good knocks in the first two games but couldn't continue for long. However, he made it count in the final game and stitched a 109-run stand with Rajapaksa for the second wicket.