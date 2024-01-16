Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

Cricket

‘Shubman Gill has done injustice…’: Former Pakistan captain makes critical remark

Former Pakistan skipper feels Shubman Gill isn't doing justice to his talent after India's star couldn't make it to Men in Blue's playing XI in the second T20I against Afghanistan.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 04:35 PM IST

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has shared insights into Shubman Gill's recent struggles in T20Is, expressing concern over the talented Indian batsman's approach. Gill, initially brought in as a temporary T20I opener for the absence of Virat Kohli, faced criticism for a lapse in concentration that led to Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the second T20I against Afghanistan.

Butt remarked, 'I think Shubman Gill has done an injustice to his talent in the last few games. He is too good a player and has too much skill for the kind of hurry that he has been showing.'Butt emphasized that Gill needs to exhibit patience and avoid playing rash shots after making a decent start, urging him to bat without trying to do anything extraordinary.

In the absence of Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first T20I, Gill opened the innings but couldn't capitalize fully on his start, eventually getting out for 23 off 12 balls. However, with the return of Kohli and Jaiswal for the second T20I, Gill was replaced in the playing XI. Jaiswal impressed with a spectacular performance, scoring 68 runs off 34 balls and solidifying his position as Rohit Sharma's opening partner.

As India heads into the series decider against Afghanistan in Indore with a 2-0 lead, Jaiswal is expected to retain his place at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma in the third and final T20I.

