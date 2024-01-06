Headlines

Cricket

'She calls him shaitan': Usman Khawaja reveals his mother's special bond with David Warner following Sydney Test

Usman Khawaja and David Warner share a profound friendship that has spanned over three decades.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 07:15 PM IST

article-main
Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja recently opened up about the special bond between his mother and his friend and teammate, David Warner. This revelation came after the conclusion of the final Test of the three-match series against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, January 6.

Warner bid farewell to his Test and ODI career in style as the hosts secured a remarkable eighth-wicket victory over Pakistan, sweeping the series. The 35-year-old couldn't have asked for a better farewell. Following the match, Warner took the opportunity to reunite with his wife and three daughters. However, it was his embrace with Usman Khawaja's mother that caught everyone's attention, with the picture quickly going viral on social media.

Speaking to the media, Usman Khawaja said that his mother, Fozia Tariq, loved him and revealed that she would call him 'Shaitan' (Devil).

"He (Warner) is hugging my mom, she loves him a lot. Honestly, I just enjoyed batting with him, he attacked the ball, let me play my game," Khawaja said.

"My mum loves him. She calls him Shaitan. Devil. Satan. My mum loved the fact that he was the devil. And it wasn't her son that she could just push it back to Lorraine and Howard [Warner's parents]” he added.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner share a profound friendship that has spanned over three decades. They have known each other since the tender age of six and have played numerous club matches together.

Their journey from playing in backyard nets to competing in club matches, and ultimately representing Australia in international cricket, has been a remarkable one. Despite achieving fame and recognition, their bond has only grown stronger.

