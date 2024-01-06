IND vs AFG: Afghanistan announce squad for T20I series, Ibrahim Zadran named captain

Afghanistan will tour India for a three-match T20I series starting from January 11.

The Selection Committee of the Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced a 19-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, set to commence on January 11 in Mohali.

Rashid Khan, the regular T20I captain of Afghanistan, has been included in the squad. However, due to his ongoing recovery from a recent back surgery, it is uncertain whether he will be able to participate in any of the games. On the other hand, Ibrahim Zadran, who successfully led Afghanistan to a triumphant 2-1 series victory against the UAE in Sharjah, will continue to lead the team against India.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was not included in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against UAE, has been reinstated in the squad to face India. Additionally, Ikram Alikhil, who previously served as a reserve player during the UAE series, has been elevated to the main squad as the backup wicket-keeper.

"We are delighted to be embarking on our maiden tour to India for a three-match series. India is the top-ranked side in the world and it's very pleasing to witness AfghanAtalan competing in a three-match T20I against them. We believe that AfghanAtalan are no longer underdogs & have excelled well in the recent past and we look forward to a highly competitive series against India," ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf said.

Afghanistan squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.