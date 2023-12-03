Shaheen Afridi opens up on viral picture of Pakistan players loading their baggage at airport

Shaheen Afridi, has shed light on the reason behind the players personally loading their luggage onto a container truck at Sydney airport.

Pakistan's left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has shed light on the reason behind the players personally loading their luggage onto a container truck at Sydney airport. Recently, photos and videos of this incident went viral on social media, sparking various speculations and even criticism from fans towards the board.

However, the 23-year-old clarified that the players were simply assisting one another due to the limited time they had left to catch their next flight.

Speaking to the reporters prior to Pakistan's inaugural training session in Canberra, Afridi addressed and clarified the issue at hand.

"We only had 30 minutes to catch our next flight and we helped because there were just two people. We wanted to wrap it up fast and to save time. We call this team a family and helped them as a family," said Afridi.

The pacer mentioned that there were only two staff members available to assist them. However, due to the urgency, they were unable to handle all the players' luggage, which resulted in the players having to manage on their own.

Pakistan has never won a Test series in Australia, and their losing streak extends to their last 14 Tests down under, dating back to 1999. The Men in Green recently concluded a disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign, finishing fifth and failing to qualify for the semi-finals.

Shaheen Afridi praised former captain and star batsman Babar Azam as the team's key player, attributing the calming influence he brings to the dressing room.

Recently, Babar stepped down from captaincy in all three formats after the World Cup, which led to the appointment of Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi as Test and T20I captains for Pakistan. Despite an impressive overall Test average of nearly 48, the 29-year-old has struggled with a disappointing average of 27.80 in five Tests in Australia.

